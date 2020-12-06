This Cozy Cardigan Coat Will Feel Like You’re Wrapped in a Luxe Blanket

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our fall fashion dreams have officially come true! This is the coziest time of year, and we like to reflect that vibe in our attire. We’re far less concerned about wearing flattering, form-fitting outfits these days — comfort is our top style priority.

You know what that means: oversized everything, especially when it comes to our sweaters and coats. This season’s motto is the looser, the better. If you’re looking to channel a similar mentality, this cardigan coat from SweatyRocks is just the ticket!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Hooded Dolman Sleeve Faux Fur Cardigan Coat for prices starting at $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020, but are subject to change.



From the moment it popped up on Amazon, we haven’t been able to stop thinking about this coat. It offers an incredibly oversized silhouette which looks like a dream to wear. Its open-front design effortlessly falls somewhere in between a full-blown coat and a sweater. We like to think of it as a blanket in outerwear form. You’ll feel like you’re curled up on the couch with the most luxurious throw when you’re wearing it!

This jacket even comes with a roomy hood, so you can be protected from the elements! Frankly, it’s serving all of the fuzzy snow bunny energy that we’re in the market for right now. It may not be the best option when the temperatures are below freezing, but it’s certainly easy to layer with!

This jacket has enough room to wear multiple sweaters underneath it — seriously! Versatility is key when we invest in cold-weather pieces, and this is clearly a winner. You can rock it outside on casual chilly days, layer it over a thicker turtleneck sweater when it’s colder out — or keep it as a cozy piece to wear at home!

