Your Favorite UGG Slippers Just Got Amped Up to a Dazzling New Level

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

You already know that a pair of UGG slippers will always be incredibly comfortable and designed in a classic silhouette that’s simply timeless. But sometimes, typical styles can get tired — and we want to spice things up!

That’s why we’re so happy when UGG decides to take an iconic slipper and upgrade it. They reimagine their tried-and-true styles in new, innovative ways — and shoppers are truly grateful. In line with the current market trends, they just released this dazzling pair of their Scuffette slippers, and we’re completely obsessed.

Get the UGG Scuffette II Stellar Sequin slippers with free shipping for $100, available from Zappos!

Just look at these beauties! The front part of these slippers is covered in shiny sequins. Each of the three colors available — black, purple and pink — perfectly match the sequins with the color of the overall shoe. These slippers are already sleek and smooth, but the sequins clearly take them to the next level!

These slippers are lined with the high-quality sheepskin that the UGG brand is known for. The lining reaches the edge of the slipper and peeks out from the top in a fold-over style. They have a thin sole that’s ideal for walking around the house, but it’s also durable enough to wear outside for a quick errand or a walk around the block!

Get the UGG Scuffette II Stellar Sequin slippers with free shipping for $100, available from Zappos!

These are the dreamiest pair of slippers for anyone with over-the-top taste, and they have dropped just in time for the holiday season! You can always buy a traditional pair of UGGs for a friend or family member, but can you imagine how much joy one will have after receiving these sequin-encrusted slippers? Even if you’re just scooping up a pair for yourself, you’re practically guaranteed to feel happy when you slide these on.

Shoppers claim that it was love at first sight — the second they opened their Zappos package, they were enamored. The razzle dazzle is truly incredible! Reviewers that already have one pair of these slippers say they’re considering adding another to the holiday wish lists. We can’t blame them — who wouldn’t want their feet to shine bright like a diamond? UGG, you simply never disappoint Us!

See it: Get the UGG Scuffette II Stellar Sequin slippers with free shipping for $100, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from UGG and shop all of the women’s shoes available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!