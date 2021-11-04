Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Many brands have been finding ways to recognize, honor and celebrate essential workers over the past year. Some, like Under Armour, are even taking it a step further, offering steep, exclusive discounts to those whose life-saving, life-changing careers can often put them in difficult or dangerous situations.

Under Armour is coming through for essential workers this holiday season, offering a 40% off discount sitewide for military members, first responders, nurses, medical providers and teachers. All you have to do is verify your ID at checkout, clicking the green “Verify with ID.me” button under the promo code box. This offer runs from now through November 20, 2021. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a gift for someone else, here are five of our favorite pieces you can buy at UA right now!

This ColdGear® Top

Training in the winter? Not a problem with this ultra-warm top. We were drawn in by its stylish design, but learning how it was stretchy and sweat-wicking had Us adding it to our shopping bag ASAP!

UA RUSH™ ColdGear® Core Top

This Bouclé Vest

This top gift option keeps things cozy with its bouclé fabric but also super functional with its water-resistant overlays. It comes in pretty pops of color plus a couple of sleek classics!

UA Mission Vest

These Running Sneakers

Forget laces! These sneakers have a molded EVA strap for “cushioned comfort and lockdown fit.” They’re great for running but nail the street-style vibe too with their trendy, chunky midsole!

UA Runplay Running Shoes

This Gym Tote

With metallic details and a durable, “element-battling” finish, this oversized tote is a must for carrying gym sneakers, towels and activewear. It will also majorly come in handy for weekend trips!

UA Favorite Metallic Tote

This Reversible Jacket

Windproof, woven fabric on one side and cozy sherpa on the other — this is the ultimate two-in-one type of gift that’s sporty, fashionable and totally lounge-worthy!

UA Latitude Reversible Full-Zip Jacket

Want to see more? Shop more awesome finds at Under Armour here!

