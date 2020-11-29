These Fleece-Lined Under Armour Leggings Will Keep You Warm

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

We can’t believe that December is just days away! Now that Thanksgiving is officially behind Us, we’re fully getting into the festive holiday spirit. Of course, that also means we have to prepare for the weather to get increasingly colder.

Our standard everyday leggings aren’t going to cut it in the wintertime. We’re in the market for thicker pairs that will keep Us toasty — but won’t feel bulky at the same time. This pair from Under Armour is exactly what we need! They’re fleece-lined, which provides an extra layer of warmth — and as a bonus, they’re on sale right now at Amazon!

Get the Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentic Leggings for prices starting at just $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

These leggings have a smooth outer layer, but the inside includes functional and fuzzy fleece to regulate the temperature. They’re thicker than a basic pair of cotton leggings, but they’re not too girthy. They’re made to be exercised in, so mobility and comfort are key!

These leggings are high-waisted and extend down to the ankles. If you’re on the taller side and concerned these will be too short, numerous reviewers claim there’s plenty of stretch and extra fabric that can accommodate numerous body types. They also note that these leggings are fully opaque, so you won’t risk any awkward see-through action.

Get the Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentic Leggings for prices starting at just $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

While these leggings traditionally cost you upwards of $50, they’re currently on sale for as little as $36! It’s a perfectly timed markdown to help Us all get geared up for winter. They are available in black and a dark navy blue hue that will team with the rest of your fitness fashions. Even if you’re not a complete workout fanatic, these leggings are suitable to wear on casual days when it’s brisk out. They’re comfy, supportive and seriously affordable! What more could you want?

See it: Get the Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentic Leggings for prices starting at just $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Under Armour and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!