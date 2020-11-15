This Ultra-Fuzzy Coat Will Feel Like You’re Wearing a Fluffy Bathrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gearing up for the winter? We’re right there with you! It’s all about being prepared before the cold weather hits, which means a new coat may be on the horizon. We’ve been looking around for quite a bit, but it’s proven tricky to find outerwear that suits our every need. You see, we don’t want a piece that’s just practical — we want something stylish too!

That’s why this coat from Angashion caught our attention almost immediately. It has to be one of the fuzziest garments on the market, and we can instantly tell it’s bound to become a winter staple!

Get the Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat for $43, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2020, but are subject to change.



You can’t help but feel fabulous when you’re rocking a coat like this. It’s made from a trendy faux-fur material that’s dominating our Instagram feeds lately, and although it may not be the best option for a proper snow day filled with sleet, it’s surely chic.

In terms of design, it’s an open coat that has classic lapels and a knee-length hem. It’s lined on the inside with a silky material that helps you slip it on in a snap. The fuzziness of the outer layer’s material has been compared to a fluffy bathrobe by shoppers, which sounds like a dream. If a cozy lifestyle is your vibe, this is the perfect coat for you!

At the moment, you can take your pick from 10 stunning shades: red, olive green, light pink, black, brown, camel, grey, caramel, light beige and navy blue. Quite frankly, all of these choices are top notch — it’s hard to narrow it down!

If you have a particularly bold sense of style, we would recommend the bright red beauty. And all of the other hues are more subtle, blending in seamlessly with fall and winter’s more muted color palettes. This coat has won tons of fans on Amazon, and you can consider Us a proud member of the exclusive club. This is the statement-making coat that we all need in our closets!

