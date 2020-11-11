This Highly-Reviewed Ruffle Dress Has a Gorgeous Surprise in Back

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s already so much talk of holiday shopping and gifting, and we’re obviously getting in the spirit, but there’s one negative that always pops up around this time of year. Everything is labeled as a gift, but what if you still want to shop for yourself too? Are you supposed to feel guilty for wanting to buy yourself a cute piece just because it’s November or December?

We don’t believe in strict rules like that. Sure, we’re all about putting together the holiday gift guides — but we’re not fans of putting restrictions on your personal shopping just because of the time of year. If you see something on a gift guide you like, buy one for yourself! And if you spot an adorable ruffle dress on Amazon you don’t want to go another day without? You buy it without reservations!

Get the Happy Sailed Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dress starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re going to shop for yourself this holiday season, this dress is just the thing to put the biggest smile on your face. It’s ruffle central, though they aren’t over the top or overwhelming. The concept is brilliantly executed, with a ruffle trim on the neckline, hem, lantern sleeves, tiers and flattering seams of the dress. It’s like people always say, the more (ruffles), the merrier!

This swingy chiffon dress is short, but it has a wondrous flow to the skirt. Up top, you’ll find a deep V-neckline. It’s not such an ultra-deep plunge that you’ll need to worry about a wardrobe malfunction, but it’s still a sizable one. If it’s a little deep for you, you can always layer a bandeau bra or cami underneath — they won’t look out of place. Promise!

We’re all here to learn about the back though, right? The back of this dress could be simple with no special accents and we’d still be adding it to our shopping cart, but what it actually has going on is going to capture any shopper’s heart. This dress has a large triangular cutout in back, adding a notable elegance and charming allure to an already adorable piece!

This dress comes in 15 variations, with designs ranging from leopard print, to floral, to solid hues. You’ll find a couple with drawstrings and a closed back too if those suit your style better. Go check them out!

