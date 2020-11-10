This Embroidered Puff-Sleeve Top Nails the Modern Victorian Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion is all about finding inspiration, and using it to create or update styles and trends. These artistic breakthroughs can happen when one least expects it — for example, a designer may be inspired to launch a new line of dresses while strolling through the park and seeing the autumnal hues of falling leaves. But if we’re being real, the majority of clothing tends to reference a past era. Even time periods that were centuries ago can effortlessly translate into modern fashion! Chances are, you’ve seen the Victorian and Cottagecore trends pop up on Instagram and wondered how to get in on the action.

Want an example? Well, this top that we spotted from Romwe on Amazon gives Us all of the romantic vibes that Victorian fashion evoked — but still looks incredibly current and classy.

Get the Romwe Women’s Elegant Pearl Embellished Puff Short Sleeve Embroidered Blouse for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2020, but are subject to change.



The ruched, puffy sleeves infuse this top with an old world vibe. Dresses from this time in history — especially gowns — often had similar sleeves. Think of any fabulous, frilly frock that Marie Antoinette would wear and you’ll get the picture! While this top has elements of the past, the rest of the look is totally 2020.

This top is made from a knit material and it’s super fitted in the bodice. It has a slightly higher neckline, appearing to be a mini mock-neck style, and it’s dotted with adorable embroidered pearls. This is the type of top that Blair Waldorf would love. While it has a sophisticated flair, it’s still seriously youthful and fun!

Now, let’s talk about the sleeves. Puffy sleeves are a divisive subject — after all, many are still recovering from the cupcake sleeves of the 1980s. But this type of top is one that we can get behind. Shoppers actually adore the sleeves, nothing that they help elevate even the most basic ensemble. You can dress it down with some jeans, or tuck it into a fitted pencil skirt and channel the ultimate boss babe. The choice is yours!

