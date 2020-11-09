Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This fall has been all about sweater shopping, and although we adore our new knits, we can’t help but feel that an upgrade is still in order. There are so many similar styles out there, but when we spot a sweater that’s truly unique, it makes an immediate impression.

If you saw this chic Miessial sweater while browsing on Amazon, we’re willing to bet that you would click on it just as fast as we did. The more we explored all of its dainty details, the more we fell in love!

Get the Miessial Women's Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon!



This sweater is made from a super-soft viscose knit that shoppers say feels “heavenly.” It’s clear that this is an incredibly comfortable sweater, but what really stole our attention are these three fabulous features — allow Us to break it down. Let’s start out with our favorite: the pom-poms! They give this sweater a more three-dimensional look, and also elevate its texture.

Our obsession with this sweater doesn’t stop there. Just look at those billowy lantern sleeves! They slightly puff out and cuff at the wrists for an elegant silhouette that’s so ladylike. Also, the chevron-style piping on the front of the sweater contrasts the pom-poms and creates an elegant aesthetic. There’s even more piping on the sleeves to top it all off.

We’re not surprised to read that shoppers consistently collect compliments when they wear this sweater. It’s certainly the piece of the season, and it’s bound to break your Instagram like record when you debut it in a fun fall photo! Versatility is key, and you can pair this sweater with jeans, pants or skirts. Just keep the rest of your outfit fairly simple so you can let this sweater shine in all of its glory!

