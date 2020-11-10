Shoppers Say They Plan to Live in These Comfortable Joggers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we love to get dolled up every once in a blue moon, there’s nothing quite like our favorite loungewear! If you’re the type of person who regularly rolled up in sweats and hoodies to college classes, the quarantine lifestyle likely hasn’t been too much of a stretch in the fashion department.

If you’re looking for new bottoms to add to your collection, this pair of joggers from SPECIALMAGIC immediately caught our eye. Best of all, shoppers say they never want to take them off!

Get the SPECIALMAGIC Women’s Ankle Length Loose Yoga Cropped Sweatpants for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

These sweats are simple, and they have a loose, casual fit that’s slightly cropped at the ankles. They’re high-waisted, but you can wear them low if that’s more comfortable. They have an adjustable elastic waistband that keeps them in place, so you can easily achieve your optimal fit. The lightweight material is extremely soft, and that’s exactly why so many shoppers are absolutely thrilled with their purchase. While this breezy option may not be suitable for freezing winter temperatures, they’re ideal for brisk fall days!

If you’re in the market for a relaxed silhouette, these are the joggers for you. They do narrow down toward the lower half of the leg, but they still provide ample breathing room. Plus, they come equipped with handy pockets! If you’re not a fan of the baggy look, one shopper suggests ordering a size down. These are primarily intended to be lounge pants, but they are more than suitable for yoga and other low-impact workouts.

Right now, these joggers are available in three different colors: black, dark grey and light dusty pink. All of the shades are smash hits, as they’re neutral and can be paired with any top in your closet. These sweats will instantly be in the running as your new favorite lazy day essential!

