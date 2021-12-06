Under Armour Holiday Gifts for Every Athlete (or Lounger) on Your List

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s not too late to get all of your holiday shopping in! But you do need to act fast. We know, it can be extremely overwhelming considering all of the options out there and all of the people you need to shop for — but that’s why we’re here! We’re going to help you out.

We’ve picked out five Under Armour gifts that will be fabulous for anyone who either loves to hit the gym or hit the hay. You can even pay in installments when you check out with Klarna, so everything isn’t too overwhelming on your wallet at once. Scroll down to get shopping!

These Soft, Sweat-Wicking Leggings

When you see something is “sweat-wicking,” you usually expect it to be smooth but not very soft. These leggings, however, manage to give you the best of both worlds with their specially-engineered fabric. Reviewers say they feel especially nice on “dry winter skin”!

Get the UA Meridian Ultra High Rise Full-Length Leggings for just $70 at Under Armour! Pay in four interest-free installments with Klarna!

This Ultra-Warm Bouclé Jacket

This jacket gives “cozy” a whole new meaning! It’s warm, soft and even has water-resistant features to help fight off cold, wet, wintry weather. What we really love, though, is that it’s really, really cute, so it’s not just for morning jogs and workouts. Wear it everywhere!

Get the UA Mission Full-Zip Jacket (originally $140) for just $105 at Under Armour! Pay in four interest-free installments with Klarna!

This Metallic Tote

Sick of the same old ugly gym bags and duffels? This metallic tote is a stylish yet undoubtedly functional replacement. Its fabric is pretty, but it’s tough and highly water-resistant, and the inside is very spacious — enough to fit a pair of sneakers (and more). There’s a pocket on the outside too!

Get the UA Favorite Metallic Tote for just $35 at Under Armour! Pay in four interest-free installments with Klarna!

This Futuristic Sports Bra

This new sports bra is made to “literally adapt to the unique contours of your body” for a perfect fit for you and only you. It also provides medium support, so it’ll be perfect for activities including cycling, weight training and boxing!

Get the UA SmartForm RUSH™ Mid Printed Sports Bra for just $60 at Under Armour! Pay in four interest-free installments with Klarna!

These Lightweight Sneakers

Whether the person you’re shopping for loves to run marathons or simply needs some cool sneakers to help get their feet through long mall trips, these lightweight, breathable sneakers are a fantastic option. Shoppers say they’re “super comfortable,” and we love all of the color options!

Get the UA HOVR™ Phantom 2 IntelliKnit Running Shoes for just $140 at Under Armour! Pay in four interest-free installments with Klarna!

