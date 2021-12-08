These Last-Minute Gift Ideas From Under Armour Will Score You Major Points

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Don’t know what to get for a friend or family member for the holidays yet? You’re not alone, but it’s officially the last minute we all stress about. If you know an athletic person who always needs new gear, Under Armour is the one-stop shop for everything that you need! Whether you’re picking up something for a relative, significant other or yourself, there are some epic options in the lineup below. Now get to it — and remember, you can pay in four installments with Klarna!

This Fleece Jacket

The color-blocking on this cozy fleece looks seriously cool and sporty! It’s a warm-yet-lightweight jacket to throw on if you’re going on a run outside or crossing some quick errands off your list.

Get the Men’s UA Mission Full-Zip Jacket with free shipping for $105 at Under Armour! Pay in four installments with Klarna!

These Roomy Sweats

What guy doesn’t love a pair of sweats? This pair is cut in a slim, jogger-style for a sleek look — as opposed to a baggier sweat. They’re ideal for the gym, lounging and literally anything else!

Get the Men’s UA Rival Fleece Pants with free shipping for $40 at Under Armour! Pay in four installments with Klarna!

These Cute Workout Sneakers

These running sneakers are fantastic for anyone who’s active, whether they’e an avid runner or not. They offer amazing arch support and cushioning to keep your feet feeling amazing for long periods of time!

Get the Women’s UA Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes with free shipping for $60 at Under Armour! Pay in four installments with Klarna!

These Super High-Waisted Leggings

There’s high-waisted leggings, and then there’s this pair! These leggings have an ever higher waistline that extends far past the bellybutton for the ultimate in full-coverage tummy control.

Get the Women’s UA Meridian Ultra High Rise Full-Length Leggings with free shipping for $70 at Under Armour! Pay in four installments with Klarna!

These Moisture-Wicking Socks

We know socks are a cliché as a stocking stuffer, but as you get older, you always appreciate new pairs! These are designed to keep your feet comfortable, dry and secure despite their low profile. They have the optimal height so that they stay hidden while wearing a pair of running shoes or sneakers!

Get the Unisex UA Armour Dry™ Run No Show Tab Socks with free shipping for $12 at Under Armour! Pay in four installments with Klarna!

These Trendy Sunglasses

These sunglasses look great on both men and women. They come in a classic Wayfarer-like shape. We love the slightly tinted lenses and how they look against the tortoiseshell frames!

Get the Unisex UA Infinity Sunglasses with free shipping for $80 at Under Armour! Pay in four installments with Klarna!

This Handy Workout Bag

This bag is a strong carryall for the gym, but you can use it for any purpose. It’s also a solid travel tote or larger bag to use when it’s raining or snowing outside and you want to keep your items safe and dry. Easy!

Get the Women’s UA Favorite Metallic Tote with free shipping for $35 at Under Armour! Pay in four installments with Klarna!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more gift ideas and shop the entire active collection available at Under Armour here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!