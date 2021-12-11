7 Under-$50 Holiday Gift Ideas From Nordstrom That Will Ship in Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It happens every year, but somehow we always seem to miss a gift or two on our shopping lists. Not to worry — Nordstrom has you covered! They have so many gifts that you can still order in time for the holidays, and a ton of inexpensive options as well.

Are you in the same boat? Of course you are! Check out the different products we pulled for a handful of people in your life. They’re all under $50 and sure to impress even the pickiest person!

For the New Parents In Your Life

How adorable are these booties? They’re a dream for newborns or little ones who are just learning how to walk — and they can keep tiny toes toasty in the cold weather.

Get the UGG Bixbee Bootie with free shipping for $35 at Nordstrom!

For the Tea-Obsessed

This expert teapot lets you brew multiple cups of your favorite teas to perfection. It includes a steeper that’s convenient for loose-leaf teas, and you can even use the pot to create your own unique blends!

Get the Vahdam Teas Imperial Tea Maker with free shipping for $25 at Nordstrom!

For the Man In Your Life

This handy set includes everything a man needs to guarantee he’s always clean, groomed and smelling fresh. The sizes are all appropriate for travel, so he can pack them in a carry-on if you’re taking a trip!

Get the Kiehl’s Men’s Groom on the Go Set with free shipping for $34 at Nordstrom!

For the Pop Culture Lover

This limited-edition candle was created in collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, and the scent was inspired by her Grammy award-winning album Golden Hour. It’s a musky and warm candle that has a wonderful backstory, and it’s fantastic for burning in the wintertime!

Get the Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle with free shipping for $39 at Nordstrom!

For the Dog Owner In Your Life

Anyone who loves their dog will adore this cozy little sweater! It’s super soft and adds an extra layer of warmth for your pup on chilly winter walks. Playtime at the dog park has never looked so chic!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater with free shipping for $45 at Nordstrom!

For the Astrology-Obsessed

The little box is absolutely beautiful and ideal for jewelry storage or other sentimental items.

Get the Fringe Studio 2-Piece Zodiac Round Ceramic Trinket Box with free shipping for $20 at Nordstrom!

For the Person With a Sweet Tooth

You can make your own shaved ice right at home with this incredible machine! It shaves down larger chunks of ice into the perfect little crumbles, and after that, you can add your favorite fruit juices, syrups and toppings to create a personalized treat.

Get the Dash Shaved Ice Maker with free shipping for $40 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more $50 and under gifts and shop the entire holiday gift section at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!