Cozy Up in This Chic Sweater Dress for All of Your Holiday Festivities

In need of the perfect party dress to rock this holiday season? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered! Everyone has their own specific style that they like to shop for, but we’re all about sweater dresses in the festive months. They totally fit in with the merry vibes — plus, they’re comfy and cozy. When the temps are dropping and the champagne is flowing, what more could you want?

Our latest sweater dress find is one of our best yet, and it just dropped from Pink Queen! This midi dress is exactly what we need for December and the rest of winter. Looking classy but feeling relaxed is key — and we’ve finally met our match. Read on for details!

Get the Pink Queen Women’s High Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Even though this dress has a simple aesthetic, there are a slew of standout details that make it special. For starters, it has a mock neck up top with a slight ruffle, which adds a romantic feel. Plus, there’s cuffing at the wrists that matches the neck. The sleeves are looser than the rest of the dress, which is a nice contrast to the figure-hugging silhouette! There’s also a slight poof at the top of the shoulders which enhances the dress’ feminine style. It’s almost serving an ’80s vibe!

Now, as much as we love our looser sweater dresses, this bodycon fit is swoon-worthy! Shoppers say that it hugs their curves in all the right places, and the thicker feel of the material has the ability to smooth any area you may not feel fabulous about. No shapewear necessary!

So far, reviewers claim that they love the dress so much, they wish they could get it in every color! After all, it can be worn for every type of holiday function on the calendar — even as a chill New Year’s Eve frock. It’s easy to jazz up or down by switching up the footwear and adding the right accessories, like a thick waist belt or statement earrings. This dress is new onto the scene, but we’re more than confident that it’s going to become a bestseller.

