We Just Found Your New Work-From-Home Uniform for the Winter

While many people have returned to the office this year, plenty others are still working remotely for at least part of the week. It’s been a serious adjustment, but at a certain point, you become a work-from-home pro! Of course, how we get ready for work has completely shifted as a result — starting with what we wear.

Of course, we can get away with throwing on far more casual clothes while not in the office, and recently, we’ve been on the hunt for casual pieces to rock as temps drop. When we spotted this romper from Saodimallsu, we knew it was what dreams are made of! It’s the ultimate combo of cozy and cute, and it’s bound to become the new daily uniform for the season. Interested? Keep reading for the scoop!

Get the Saodimallsu Women’s V Neck Button Down Romper for prices starting at $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This all-in-one outfit is made from a ribbed knit material that shoppers say feels comfy and cozy. They also note that the material feels thicker than a T-shirt, so it will provide the extra warmth we all need in the chillier months. The romper has buttons that go down the V-neckline, which is reminiscent of a henley — and it’s also collared, which gives it a more polished look. Plus, there’s a chest pocket for a convenient finishing touch!

The combo of the long sleeves with the short pant length is ideal for lounging around at home. The best way to dress the romper up to make it look camera-ready for a Zoom meeting? Go for some great accessories. Bold gold hoop earrings or a necklace can do the trick, or you can also add a fun wide-brimmed wool hat!

The romper is available in eight different colors, and shoppers claim that they’re coming back for more shades. When you find something that’s as easy-to-wear and comfortable as this romper, it’s natural to want to get your hands on all of your favorite hues. We can tell it’s going to become a daily wardrobe staple in no time!

