Reviewers Say This Easy-Size Sweater Is ‘Soft and Not Too Heavy’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sweater weather is still in full swing, and so is our shopping. We’re in knit to win it! From cardigans to pullovers, crop tops to oversized fits, we’re making room in our closet for all of the above.

The sweater currently claiming the top spot on our wish list is so good, we had to share. It nails that coveted blend of chic style and cozy comfort, and it does so for under $50. It comes in numerous color options too!

Get the Uniexcosm Batwing-Sleeve Oversized Sweater (originally $48) for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Spread Love This Winter With a Trendy Heart Sweater Let good energy and positive vibes be your north star this year! Now that the celebrations are over and everyone is settling into new and improved routines, you might be wondering how to get started on your New Year’s resolutions of saving money, spreading cheer and dressing even cuter than before. Well, you’re in luck […]

One reason this sweater is a must-have for us is how easy the sizing is. There are just two sizes: medium and XL. Medium should best fit sizes 4-16 while XL should best fit sizes 18-22. Between sizes? Size down for something for fitted or up for a flowier, boxier fit!

This knit is made of a breathable viscose blend that shoppers say is “soft and not too heavy,” as well as “warm (but not too warm!).” It’s just right in every way. Even the tunic length adds duality, as this piece can be worn with jeans or leggings!

With its batwing sleeves and color-block details, this pullover sweater is going to be irresistible to many shoppers. Like we mentioned earlier, you have different colorways to work with too. Go for a classic vibe with black and white or opt for something like a wine red or army green!

This is the type of sweater that makes getting dressed easy. Running errands? Slip it on with leggings and sneakers. Going shopping? Try it with jeans and booties. Going to work? Put on some slim slacks and mules. Going out to eat? Faux-leather leggings and pumps will do the trick! Every outfit will be as cute as the last. No more standing in your closet with “nothing to wear” — finally!

Not your style? Shop more from Uniexcosm here and explore other sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us