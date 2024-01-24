Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Learn more!

Have you ever excitedly purchased a piece of clothing only to donate it or throw it out within a year? Maybe it quickly went out of style, or perhaps it fell victim to the carelessness and cheap materials of fast fashion.

Never again! With slow fashion brand Unsubscribed, your new timeless wardrobe will last and last. The brand creates and carries consciously-crafted, classic pieces that never go out of style so you can wear them again and again — and wow every time. The ​​luxe natural fibers and recycled materials make every purchase feel like the best decision ever (probably because it is).

Whether you’re new to Unsubscribed or have just cleared out more space for the brand’s chic and sustainable styles, we have the perfect picks to complete your winter wardrobe. You’ll wear these pieces in the seasons beyond too. Let’s shop!

Cashmere Cable Polo Sweater

Made from 7-gauge cashmere, this cable-knit sweater is the ultimate in quiet luxury. It doesn’t boast, but it’s still going to earn you endless compliments. Even the soft oatmeal shade is a timeless color that will go with everything!

$428.00 See it!

Poplin Suit Pant

We know so many women who are on the search for “the pant.” The pant you can dress up or dress down. The pant that looks good with everything but is more sophisticated than a blue jean. The pant that’s comfy but structured and clean. Well . . . it’s time to add it to your cart!

$278.00 See it!

Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater

A striped sweater? Always in style. A cashmere striped sweater with a slouchy fit, ribbed trim and beautiful color combo? An essential! Wear this piece with the pants above or perhaps with a slip skirt and heels!

$325.00 See it!

Puff-Sleeve Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is the perfect blend of the more rugged utility style and an elevated elegance, thanks to details like the puff sleeves. Extra points for the removable belt and cotton/tencel blend, which is soft and stretchy!

$298.00 See it!

Agolde 90s Crop Jean

In addition to creating slow fashion pieces, Unsubscribed also stocks amazing, sustainable brands like Agolde. These jeans have a vintage-inspired design with frayed hems and will inevitably become one of the go-to pieces in your wardrobe!

$218.00 See it!

Cashmere Cable V-Neck Pullover

The more cashmere in your closet, the better — especially when a cable-knit design is involved. This navy sweater has a V-neckline, dropped shoulder seams and a relaxed fit. Pair it with the above jeans or maybe with a mini skirt and loafers!

$428.00 See it

Saint James Minquiers Drop 2 Tee

This enduring Breton staple from French brand Saint James can fit seamlessly into any wardrobe. This cotton jersey piece is going to be your main grab-and-go garment. You need this piece!

