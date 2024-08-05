Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s safe to say that many of Us can recall their entry point to beauty. For me, it’s two products. As a kid, I remember sneakily using my mother’s creamy face wash after seeing a Noxzema commercial in elementary school. In college, I loved YouTube beauty vloggers who are the equivalent of today’s TikTok influencers. I learned how to maintain my freshly big-chopped natural hair and how to create cool eyeshadow looks. One of my close friends and fellow makeup junkies pulled out her Urban Decay Original Naked Palette to give me a glittery smokey eye (worn with just mascara and tinted lipgloss) when I graduated undergrad in 2011. Let’s just say I was hooked from there!

Who would’ve known that my entry point into luxe beauty, aka anything I could find outside of the drugstore, would go on to sell over $1 billion and 30 million units since its inception in 2010? The palette was so popular that Urban Decay launched several iterations, including the Naked 2, Naked 3 and Naked Heat. Like many beauty mavens, I was devastated to learn that the twelve-shade palette would be discontinued in 2018.

Thankfully, after six years, the OG is back and better than ever. That’s right! Urban Decay relaunched the Original Naked Eyeshadow Palette on Monday, August 5, and you can snag it right in-store at Ulta Beauty, Ulta.com and Urban Decay’s website.

Get the Original Naked Eyeshadow Palette for just $59 at Ulta and Urban Decay!

The beauty of the OG Naked palette lies in its unique shade range. Everyone can create chic eye looks with the cult classic shadow palette. Urban Decay brought back all 12 original shades with an updated formula, making them creamier and easier to blend. Best of all? The vegan shadows are long-lasting. True to its roots, the limited-edition palette has a dual-ended brush that’s now cruelty-free.

Whether you love neutral shimmery shades or prefer smokey looks, you can achieve your beauty goals with this 12-shade palette. Seriously! Everything from no-makeup, makeup looks to dramatic vampy styles are a go thanks to this nude palette.

No matter if you’re still holding on to your original Naked palette or want to see what the hype is all about, you should act fast. before this limited-edition palette sells out!

