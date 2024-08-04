Your account
This Miranda Kerr-Approved Lash-Extending Mascara Is Just $28

By
Miranda Kerr
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Let’s face it: In today’s beauty landscape, your lashes are just as important as the other aspects of your beauty routine. Whether you’re a natural girlie or prefer falsies, using mascara only amplifies the vibe you’re going for. Miranda Kerr, known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel and model, has a distinct style. We found her favorite mascara, and it’s only $28 at Amazon!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Kerr said this mascara because of how malleable it is. “It has buildable coverage and really lifts your lashes and adds volume,” Kerr told the publication. Honestly, we couldn’t agree more!

The ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara is an Ophthalmologist-tested option that’s safe for sensitive eyes. This mascara formula uses clean ingredients such as arginine, organic shea butter and beeswax to help fortify and reinforce lashes from within, condition and add a soft feel and seal in moisture. Also, it’s cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free and sustainably sourced and packaged.

To use this mascara, you would pump the applicator inside the tube to make sure it’s coated with enough product. Then, you would apply the applicator and apply the mascara in thin, light strokes while twisting the spoolie to make sure your lashes are covered and fanned out.

While using and reviewing this mascara, an Amazon reviewer said, “I’ve tried a variety of different “clean” mascaras, and this one is by far the best. The brush is thick, the mascara doesn’t clump, and it washes off easily.”

One more reviewer added, “I’ve been using this product for about a month and love it. It doesn’t flake, and it doesn’t my sensitive eye area. It’s pricey but worth it.

Moreover, lashes are a signature part of a makeup look today. If you want to try a new mascara to help elevate your beauty aesthetic, you should try this Mira Kerr-approved ILIA mascara — it might just become your new favorite!

