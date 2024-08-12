Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This year, the US Open begins on Monday, August 26, and continues until Sunday, September 8, and takes place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. Last year, over 950,000 spectators filled the arena during the event and served the best looks over the three weeks. If you’re attending this year, you still have a few weeks to plan your outfits that serve on and off the court!

The US Open is just as much of a fashion event as it is about tennis, meaning you need endless options for dressing. Not only do you want to ensure you do your best, even though the event doesn’t have an official dress code for spectators, but you also want to make sure you’re staying cool in the summer heat. Need some inspiration? You’re in the right place. We rounded up 14 pieces you can pair together or wear with other staple items in your closet — from preppy tennis dresses and skirts to button-down tops; there’s something for every aesthetic and budget. Keep reading ahead!

Dresses to Wear to the US Open

Attraco Ribbed Polo Dress: This tennis dress features a classic polo design, paired with pleats that swing as you walk. It’s available in eight colors — $41 at Amazon!

Tuckernuck Mini Callie Dress: For something a little more formal, pick up the Tuckernuck Mini Callie Dress. The linen stripe-printed address is packed with character. It's made with a spread collar, cinched pleating at the waist and a figure-flattering fit — $248 at Tuckernuck!

Abercrombie & Fitch High-Neck Traveler Mini Dress: This This affordable navy dress comes in three colors and pairs perfectly with a pair of sneakers. You can also dress it up with a tote bag or sandals — $70 at Abercrombie!

Baleaf Sleeveless Tennis Dress: Looking for a sleeveless fit? We love the Baleaf Sleeveless Tennis Dress . It includes built-in shorts for comfort, pockets to hold your belongings and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry in the heat — $44 (originally $70) at Amazon!

Skirts and Bottoms to Wear to the US Open

CRZ Yoga Womens High-Waisted Tennis Skirt: This high-waisted skirt is made with the brand’s feathery-fit soft fabric, which feels weightless against the skin. It also includes built-in spandex shorts with anti-slip dots to prevent riding up and two side pockets. Pair with a polo or tank to complete the look — $35 at Amazon!

lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt: A tennis skirt is an easy piece to style if you're planning to attend the US Open this year. This one just launched at lulelemon and comes in a rich green color that is sure to stand out. The skirt has a four-way stretch built-in Luxtreme fabric liner that is sweat-wicking and moves with you — $88 at lululemon!

Anrabess Two-Piece Short Set: Despite the notion that you must wear tennis skirts and dresses, you can also wear shorts and a matching top that matches. This set comes at the perfect time — it's classic and includes a sweater top so you can look like a rich mom while sitting in the stands — just $40 at Amazon!

Tops to Wear to the US Open

J.Crew Chambray Button-Up Shirt: Opt for a chambray button-up shirt like this one from J.Crew! It’s made with 100% cotton which makes it lightweight and easy to wear. It pairs nicely with a pair of white pants — $34 (originally $69) at J. Crew!

Madewell Mixed-Button Ribbed Polo Tank: Madewell's Mixed-Button Ribbed Polo Tank is another stunning option to consider when planning your US Open looks this year. It's a fresh take on a polo shirt, detailed with an open notched collar and a mix of shell and corozo buttons — $40 (originally $48) at Madewell!

English Factory Sportwear Knit Polo Shirt: We can't get over the silhouette on this top. It boasts a center front button placket, piping edges and short sleeves with armbands for a chic, classic look — $70 at Macy's!

Sneakers to Wear to the US Open

Keds X Recreational Habits The Court Lace Up: Keds and Recreational Habits teamed up to create a sporty leather sneaker packed with comfort and style. There’s a soft lining and cushiony footbeds to keep feet happy — $100 at Keds!

J.Crew Trainers: These J.Crew sneakers come in a pretty metallic color block that is "streamlined, suede details and a thinner exterior sole that's extra-lightweight and walkable," the brand says — just $60 (originally $118) at J.Crew!

Cariuma OCA Low Off-White Canvas Sneakers: Celebrities like Helen Mirren and Whitney Port are fans of Cariuma's canvas sneakers and it's no surprise why. The shoes have a handcrafted body made from 100% vegan organic mamona oil and cork. The OCA Low also features a cap toe design and lightweight outsole, which makes it durable — $85 at Cariuma!

Celebrities like and are fans of Cariuma’s canvas sneakers and it’s no surprise why. The shoes have a handcrafted body made from 100% vegan organic mamona oil and cork. The OCA Low also features a cap toe design and lightweight outsole, which makes it durable — $85 at Cariuma! Veja Campo Sneaker: These classic sneakers are made with a leather upper and rubber sole, back debossed logo detail and raw cut tongue for a unique look that Veja is known for — $175 at Revolve!