Here at Us Weekly, we love talking about all things raving about all fashion, beauty and lifestyle goodies you can snag across the ‘net. As much as we enjoy sharing our thoughts on the latest and greatest shopping finds, we’re just as excited to put our money where our mouths are, especially when it comes to major sales like Amazon Prime Day.

Longtime bargain shoppers are all too familiar with Amazon’s summer sale, but the retailer is back for another installation of the event for the fall. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is finally here and we’re so ready to shop. Just like you, Us Weekly staffers are super excited to secure items like luxurious fragrances and seasonal candles for less during the two-day sale. With that in mind, we shared a versatile list of amazing deals we are excited to shop during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Check out our top picks ahead and don’t be surprised if you feel inspired to snag one of our go-to picks. Happy shopping!

You save: 46% Primera Oil-To-Foam Cleanser Price: $14 $26 Description I'm a beauty writer who loves wearing makeup on a daily basis so it's important to keep a gentle yet effective makeup remover on hand. This oil-to-foam cleanser wipes away layers of liquid, cream and waterproof products in no time. It's so gentle and it has a soft, fresh scent I wish I could bottle up and wear as a perfume! Buy at Amazon

You save: 30% T3 AireBrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush Price: $105 $150 Description Sometimes all it takes is one tool to transform your hair day! Shop with Us E-Commerce Writer Erica Radol recommends the T3 AireBrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush. "Full-sized blow dryers feel so last decade (century?) once you've tried a T3 AireBrush," she says. "The convenience of having the brush and air source together makes it a time-saving and travel hero." Buy at Amazon

You save: 20% Half Baked Pumpkin Smash Scented Candle by Snif Price: $37 $46 Description 'Tis the season for all things pumpkin. Shop with Us Commerce Writer Olivia Hanson can't get enough of Snif's Half Baked Pumpkin Smash Candle and raved that it "has got to be one of my favorite fall candles of all time." Dishing on how the product came to be, Olivia added, "It started as a collaboration between the brand and the popular food blog, Half Baked Harvest, and quickly became one of their best-sellers. I savor every second of the pumpkin spice, cinnamon stick and brûléed orange notes as they float through my house! It's also a bit on the pricier end, which is why I'm thrilled to get it while it's 20% off on Amazon." Buy at Amazon

You save: 20% Tocca Scented Dry Body Oil Price: $43 $54 Description You can't go wrong stocking up on fragrance during a big sale. Erica shared a tip for how she makes her scents last. "I adore Tocca's elegant yet wearable perfumes, but even the best may fade throughout the day," she said. "Layering a scented dry oil helps the fragrance stay all day and seals in hydration for my skin — a true multi-tasker." Buy at Amazon

You save: 23% The Laundress Wool & Cashmere Shampoo Price: $23 $30 Description I've been on a quest to upgrade my wardrobe with quality pieces so that means I can't just throw all my laundry together and say a prayer that everything works out for the best. Instead, I'm investing in this wool and cashmere shampoo to preserve my luxe pieces for as long as I can. Buy at Amazon

You save: 21% Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum Price: $34 $43 Description There's nothing like someone taking a peek at your skin and assuming you're way younger than you are. Olivia shared a skincare staple that keeps people complimenting her youthful glow. "I'm 29 and I just got asked if I'm still in college — and I credit it to this Helen Mirren-loved serum," she explained. "It's made with the powerful anti-aging ingredient, lactic acid, which is good for exfoliating, smoothing and helping with hyper-pigmentation. I use it at night and I swear I wake up with more airbrushed-looking skin in the mornings." Buy at Amazon

You save: 35% Price: $104 $160 Description As a notoriously sweaty girlie, I'm always chugging tons of water. Sometimes I prefer still water and other times I can't get enough of bubbly sparkling water. This sparkling water maker has been on the top of my wish list for some time now and I'm finally taking the plunge because of the steep discount. Buy at Amazon

