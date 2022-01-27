We’re Head Over Heels for These Perfect Valentine’s Day Pumps

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Kick up your heels! Valentine’s Day is almost here, and one love we’ll never get over is our fixation with footwear. We can’t help it, we’re hopelessly devoted to heels. Call Us Carrie Bradshaw — we just adore strappy shoes! And now we finally have an excuse to purchase some new stilettos. These party pumps are perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond! Shop our favorite finds from Zappos below.

These Pointed Toe Pink Pumps

Prep for Valentine’s Day with these pointed toe pink pumps by Schutz. “Great classic heels, comfy and elegant!” one shopper gushed. “I’m in love with them.”

Get the Schutz S-Lou Heel for just $118 at Zappos!

These Red Slip-On Stilettos

Just like Dorothy’s ruby red slippers in The Wizard of Oz, there’s no place like home with these Steve Madden slip-on heels. Dress up an LBD with these show-stopping shoes!

Get the Steve Madden Signal Heeled Sandal for just $90 (originally $100) at Zappos!

These Tulle Bow Heels

Don’t mind Us, just swooning over these stunning heels by Betsey Johnson. Turn heads in your V-Day ensemble with these satin heels featuring feather and tulle bow details.

Get the Blue by Betsey Johnson Lylla Heel for just $99 (originally $129) at Zappos!

These Strappy Snakeskin Stilettos

Add a pop of pink to your Valentine’s Day attire with these snakeskin stilettos. We’ll be wearing these strappy shoes well into spring and summer.

Get the Sam Edelman Doran for just $130 at Zappos!

These Embellished Red Heels

Sparkle and shine on Valentine’s Day in these pointed toe pumps with shimmering embellishments. These heels would look lovely teamed with a dress or pants!

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Candy Shoes for just $160 at Zappos!

These Hot Pink Pumps

To quote Shawn Mendes, “It’s giving Cher.” No, actually — these hot pink pumps by Badgley Mischka are called the Cher. Iconic! Plus, the crystal brooch is the cherry on top.

Get the Badgley Mischka Cher Stiletto Pump for just $225 at Zappos!

