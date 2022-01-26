Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away, and it’s time to pick out our outfits. Any excuse for some retail therapy is fine by Us! That said, we want to make sure that we’ll be able to wear these festive finds on other occasions. Whether you’re going out on a hot date or having a cozy night in, these red and pink pieces are perfect for the upcoming holiday. Plus, they’re all on sale right now at Nordstrom! Treat yourself to a new look to celebrate — from sweaters to slippers, we rounded up our 10 favorite deals for Valentine’s Day.

These Ugg Water-Resistant Slippers

Pretty in pink! Slide into comfort with these water-resistant Ugg Slippers.

Get the Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper for just $75 (originally $100) at Nordstrom!

This Free People Slouchy Sweater

Who needs actual roses when you have this gorgeous Alpine Rose sweater from Free People? The oversized silhouette is totally on trend.

Get the Free People Brookside Sweater for just $60 (originally $128) at Nordstrom!

This Fit and Flare Cocktail Dress

Lady in red! Get dolled up for Valentine’s Day in this flattering fit and flare cocktail dress. Bonus: It comes with pockets!

Get the Dress the Population Catalina Fit and Flare Cocktail Dress for just $122 (originally $182) at Nordstrom!

This Ugg Fleece Robe

Lounge around the house in this luxuriously soft fleece robe by Ugg. One shopper called it the “gold star of robes.”

Get the Ugg Karoline Fleece Robe for just $78 (originally $130) at Nordstrom!

This Bobble-Stitch Sweater

Paint the town red in this ribbed pullover with bobble-stitch and puff sleeves. It’s an ideal selection for sweater weather!

Get the Cece Puff Sleeve Bobble Ribbed Sweater for just $59 (originally $89) at Nordstrom!

This Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Keep it cozy with this chic cashmere crewneck. This sweater is available in multiple colors, include light pink and red for Valentine’s Day.

Get the Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for just $60 (originally $119) at Nordstrom!

This Lace Embroidered Teddy

Va-va-voom! Spice up your Valentine’s Day with this sultry lace teddy, featuring corset-inspired straps.

Get the Oh La La Cheri Embroidered Open Cup Teddy for just $50 (originally $62) at Nordstrom!

This V-Neck Tunic Sweater

Think hot pink in this V-neck tunic sweater. Pair this relaxed pullover with leggings or denim for a lovely Valentine’s Day look.

Get the Halogen Cozy V-Neck Tunic Sweater for just $46 (originally $69) at Nordstrom!

This Sequin Mini Dress

Sparkle and shine in this stunning sequin mini dress. You’ll be turning heads in this flirty frock!

Get the Wayf x Emma Rose Carrie Sequin Long Sleeve Mini Dress for just $62 (originally $78) at Nordstrom!

This Satin Shirt and Bra Set

Sleep in or go out in this satin shirt and bra set, along with matching pants. Pajama-inspired pieces are very in right now, so stay on trend with this fashion-forward look!

Get the AFRM Frieda Satin Shirt and Bra Set for just $60 (originally $78) at Nordstrom!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!