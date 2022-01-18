7 Flirty and Flattering Lingerie Finds for Valentine’s Day 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Valentine’s Day has always been one of our favorite holidays. Any excuse to indulge our cravings for chocolate and binge rom-coms is fine by Us! You don’t need a significant other to celebrate love, and you certainly don’t need a significant other to buy yourself some new lingerie. Whether you’re in a relationship or single, treat yourself to some sultry intimates for Valentine’s Day. We rounded up our favorite flirty finds from Amazon, Nordstrom and Victoria’s Secret. Get ready to swoon over these seductive styles for that special someone.

This Pleated Babydoll and Panties Set

It’s safe to say we’re simply smitten with this red babydoll with matching panties. The lace cups are so sexy, and the satin bow is such a darling detail. One customer commented, “Shows just enough skin to be seductive while keeping you a little modest at the same time.”

Get the Pleated Babydoll for just $60 at Victoria’s Secret!

This Heart-Print Balconette Bra

We’re giving this heart-print balconette bra major heart eyes! Featuring a large bow that conveniently conceals, this festive print is perfect for Valentine’s Day. “I love love love this bra!” one shopper proclaimed. “It’s very flattering and comfortable!”

Get the Unlined Open Cup Balconette Bra with Print for just $60 at Victoria’s Secret!

This Silk Lace Chemise

Spice up your Valentine’s Day in this silk chemise with lace detailing. Rock this flirty frock from the bedroom to the bar — this top bestseller doubles as a slip dress! One customer called it “comfortable and sexy at the same time.”

Get the Avidlove Women Lingerie Satin Lace Chemise for just $19 (originally $28) at Amazon!

This Satin Cami Set

We’re crushing on this dreamy cami sleep set! “Perfect purchase,” one customer declared. “It does have a nice stretch to it! It makes it comfy to move around in as well as sleep. I feel so classy in it and the lace back gives it a sexy touch.”

Get the Stretch Satin Lace Back Cami Set for just $75 at Victoria’ Secret!

This Push-Up Lace Teddy

The Victoria’s Secret is out — this Bombshell lace teddy fits like a glove. One shopper gushed, “I love the Bombshell collection and this teddy is very flattering and sexy. It’s well made and fits nicely in all the right places.”

Get the Bombshell Add-2-cups Lace Teddy for just $90 at Victoria’s Secret!

This Plunge-Neck Lace Teddy

While red and pink are traditional Valentine’s Day colors, you can’t go wrong with classic black. Featuring a V-neckline, strappy open back and floral lace fabric, this form-fitting bodysuit is revealing and romantic. “This is such a sexy teddy that flatters women of different shapes and sizes,” one review reported. “The back straps are adjustable to fit just right and the feeling of the fabric is luxurious. I totally recommend this teddy for any occasion — your partner will definitely LOVE it!”

Get the In Bloom by Jonquil Plunge Neck Lace Thong Teddy for just $48 at Nordstrom!

This Red Underwire Bra

Make the most out of Valentine’s Day by buying a bra that you can wear all year long! Featuring lovely lace straps, this red T-shirt bra is suitable for a special occasion or everyday wear. Natori is notorious for comfort, so cuddle up in this supportive style.

Get the Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra for just $72 at Nordstrom!

