Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need a little workout motivation right about now? Don’t worry, because Victoria’s Secret is here to help! One of their bestselling activewear essentials is on sale for a seriously amazing price, and it’s just what you need to get serious about your goals.

Maybe you started off your 2021 workout plan strong and have fallen off a bit, or maybe you haven’t gotten it together at all yet. But one thing’s for sure: A sleek pair of new leggings can get even the most hardcore couch potato back on track! This pair from Victoria’s Secret is one of the brand’s ultimate essentials, and they’re currently on sale for just $35.

Get the Incredible Essential Legging (originally $70) on sale for just $35, available from Victoria’s Secret!

Simply put, these leggings are incredible. They’re high-waisted and incredibly supportive, making them ideal for virtually any workout. We love the thick tummy-control waistband and the convenient pockets on each side of the hips. They’re deep enough to fit your smartphone, which is perfect if you’re heading out for an extended run or jog. And get this — these leggings are available in a whopping 66 colors! You will definitely find at least two pairs that you’re obsessed with — if not more! The options are endless, but the savings don’t stop there. There are hundreds of items on sale for incredible prices right now, and we’re bringing you our absolute favorites!

Check out our other favorite deals below!

This Seamless Sports Bra

Pair your new leggings with this amazing sports bra! Shoppers love its seamless design which provides maximum comfort.

Get the Unlined Long Line Sport Bra (originally $40) on sale for just $20, available from Victoria’s Secret!

This Supportive Full-Coverage Bra

This bra can give you a gorgeous shape, and will complement any ensemble you throw on.

Get the Perfect Shape Bra (originally $60) on sale for just $25, available from Victoria’s Secret!

This Ultra-Soft Sleep Set

This two-piece set is as light as air, and optimal for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Get the Heavenly by Victoria Supersoft Modal Cami & Pant Long PJ Set (originally $70) on sale for just $30, available from Victoria’s Secret!

This Flattering Push-Up Bra

Give your bust some extra lift with this comfortable push-up bra, available in fun and fabulous hues!

Get the Love by Victoria Push-up Plunge Bra (originally $55) on sale for just $25, available from Victoria’s Secret!

Looking for more? Check out more from the sale section and shop everything available from Victoria’s Secret!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!