This Light Pullover Is the Easiest Way To Nail Waffle Knit on a Budget

Winter is all about cozy fashion, which is why waffle knits are having a major moment. The only problem? Many of these pieces are actually very expensive. You probably wouldn’t think that such a simple style could cost major coin, but high-quality waffle knit tops are seriously coveted right now.

With that in mind, we decided to check out Amazon to find an affordable alternative to popular retailers’ offerings. As expected, their stock came through — and we discovered a bestselling waffle knit top that you can score for as little as $14! The reviews are absolutely glowing, and we immediately knew that this is a must-have item for any luxe loungewear aficionado.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Crew Neck Pullover Top for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Brands like J.Crew and Alo Yoga have released waffle knit tops that look incredibly similar to this one from MEROKEETY, but unfortunately, they can cost you nearly three times as much! Of course, we wanted to make sure the quality of this budget-friendly version measures up, but savvy shoppers confirm that it does.

They adore the “thick” feeling of the material, and note that it’s ultra-soft and comfortable. This is a straightforward, casual top that you can wear in so many situations. Throw it on with joggers or leggings for a weekend look, or team it with jeans and a statement necklace if you want to dress it up!

Reviewers say that this crewneck-style top fits slightly oversized, so if you prefer a tighter fit, ordering a size down is suggested. This waffle knit is available in a slew of shades, and we can spot at least three that we want to get our hands on ASAP! If you’re not in a place to shell out big bucks for low-key essentials, then this is the ultimate find for you!

