There are a million different pairs of shoes in the world, but some just elevate your look more than others. We absolutely love a low-cut sneaker moment, because they keep things casual, but they also let you experiment with your outfit. And if you aren’t looking to show off your favorite kicks – like the bespoke or special edition kind – you need something you can just slip on and go. That’s why we absolutely love this pair we found at Zappos.

Check out these Vaneli Yori Sneakers, which are $175 at Zappos. This simple sneaker is more than just your average canvas white sneaker. They’re hardy leather with a fun pearl-encrusted design that you can see on one side of each show. They have a round toe design and lace up with regular laces so you can customize the look to your liking. Best of all, there are plenty in stock and you can just buy them online, so you don’t have to seek out some sort of designer boutique to get the kind of simple elegance they afford you.

Get the Vaneli Yori Sneakers for just $175 at Zappos!

This is the perfect sneaker for heading out on errands, wearing to more fancy events, or just schlubbing around with friends. No matter what you’ll be doing, they’re appropriate for any occasion. But they won’t be hurting your feet since they have a cushioned insole and a rubbery sole – they’re super plush and a great option for both short and long walks.

Sometimes, all you really need is a simple, basic white sneaker to give your outfits a little “oomph” and you certainly get that here thanks to the fun, tiny pearl additions on the shoe. Small decorations like those help to set these kinds of shoes apart.

If you’re tired of wearing the same old sneakers at home and want something with a little more style and elegance, this pair does the trick nicely. You’ll love strutting around in these shoes, and they’ll stand up to even prolonged regular use. Why not give them a try?

