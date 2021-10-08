This Pair of Vans Will Become Your New Go-To White Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

White sneakers have been a staple in our closet for years, and while there are a few pairs that we favor, we’re always open to upgrading our collection! The problem with white sneakers is that they tend to get dirty easily, so picking up a replacement pair is always an imminent shopping possibility.

You can find white sneakers anywhere — pretty much every major brand has dropped their own version. One of our go-to brands for staple sneaks is Vans, and this pair of classic Old Skool kicks might be their absolute best yet!

Get the Vans Comfycush Old Skool with free shipping for prices starting at $50, available at Zappos!

Vans originally emerged as a skater brand, and while they still have cred in the community, they have officially gone global. Even if you’ve never stepped foot on a skateboard, you can rock a pair of Vans simply for aesthetic reasons. Their timeless shoes look great, but they’re not for everyone. The sole is flat and doesn’t offer too much arch support — that’s why we were particularly excited to discover this pair which features major comfort upgrades!

The sole of the shoe on this specific pair has a ComfyCush construction with additional padding. Your feet will feel more supported and generally comfier, which is ideal if you plan to be on the go all day. The sole will also add a little bounce to your step, which is a trait we always appreciate in our sneakers!

Get the Vans Comfycush Old Skool with free shipping for prices starting at $50, available at Zappos!

Shoppers can attest to the “comfy factor” that these sneakers have, and absolutely “love the feel” of them. The ComfyCush pair may be more highly recommended than the original version because of the extra design details that make your feet feel that much better.

We’re obsessed with the all-white version of these sneakers — they go with everything! But of course, if that’s not your jam, you can take your pick from a slew of other shades and prints. There’s even a funky tie-dye version if you want a bolder sneaker! Seriously, the other white sneakers we already own might not stand a chance against this pair. We adore how easy they are to style, and knowing that this particular pair has the added comfort we crave, they could soon nab the top spot on our shoe rack!

See it: Get the Vans Comfycush Old Skool with free shipping for prices starting at $50, available at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Vans and shop all of the women’s sneakers and athletic shoes available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!