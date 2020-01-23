Plant-Based Diets vs. Vegan Lifestyles – Here’s the Difference

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

What’s the difference between a plant-based diet and a vegan diet? You may be reading this thinking, “I wasn’t aware there was a difference at all.” And you’re not alone! The terms are often used completely interchangeably, and while they are similar, there are most definitely differences between the two — and one may be more appealing to you than the other!

Veganism has really taken off over the past few years, especially with all of the new meat and dairy alternatives on the market. When you go vegan, the goal is to eliminate all animal products from not only your diet, but from your lifestyle as well. That means choosing faux-leather instead of leather, for example. That’s because veganism, at its core, is an ethical choice as opposed to one strictly based on being healthier.

A plant-based diet, on the other hand, is based on health reasons, and might be someone’s first choice if they’re trying to lose weight. While with veganism there are no rules against highly-processed foods, fats and oils, when you go plant-based, the goal is to eat only whole foods, concentrating on fruits, veggies, grains, legumes, seeds, etc. For example, while a vegan could freely eat a strawberry Pop-Tart (careful, as some flavors are made with gelatin), someone on a plant-based diet would avoid Pop-Tarts altogether. Someone on a plant-based diet may also feel totally free to wear animal-derived clothes.

The rules of a vegan or a plant-based lifestyle do often overlap, which is a major cause of confusion. That’s why it can be helpful to have someone guide you. Regardless of which one you want to try out, it can be tough to get into the swing of things. There’s avoiding cravings, not knowing what is or isn’t acceptable to eat and also staying motivated. That’s why we highly recommend signing up for Noom to practically guarantee yourself success!

Noom is an app-driven weight loss program that’s taken the health and wellness world by storm, and once you get the basic idea of it, it’s easy to see why. Each Noom user’s program is completely personalized, meaning whatever they want to try, they can, and their plan will be customized to fit their own needs, whether dietary or even budgetary. Everyone is linked up with a Goal Specialist to guide them every step along the way, with one-on-one support sessions to keep you motivated!

Also to keep you motivated? A community of other users, a state-of-the-art food logging system, psych tricks, recipes and so much more. Switching to a new diet is going to be so simple with Noom, and making a long-term lifestyle change is definitely in the cards. Noom isn’t just about how you’re living today, but how you want to live moving forward, and it can help you get there. Any changes in plans? No worry, because Noom is along for the ride — no matter what!

