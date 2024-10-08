Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Confession time: my cuticles are in dire need of a little TLC. They suffer from dry, cracked skin and tend to peel off. As a writer, this problem is in part due to typing for eight hours a day. Not to mention I have zero patience for regular nail salon visits. My nails are neglected — and it shows.

When I read this Who What Wear article about Victoria Beckham’s skin care, I saw it as a sign from across the pond to get my split, dry nails together. In the article, Beckham advises it’s, “always key to really pay attention to the cuticles.” Her secret weapon? This rejuvenating cuticle serum from Margaret Dabbs London. Even better, the brand is ever-so-affordable, making this purchase a no-brainer.

Margaret Dabbs is the eponymously named brand of Britain’s most sought after podiatrist and foot guru. With foot treatment clinics peppered across Europe, the London brand is popular among celebrities and notable beauty gurus. Luckily, we can scoop up the brand’s luxe cuticle and nail serum on Amazon for under $20. Made for both hands and feet, the Margaret Dabbs London Nourishing Nail and Cuticle Serum hydrates cuticles and improves nail health from the first application.

The serum targets dry, splitting and inflamed cuticles with soothing ingredients including tea tree oils. The easy-to-use tube applicator makes it easy to precisely apply the silky cream to your cuticles. Plus, it absorbs quickly, meaning no greasy fingers! My dry, ragged cuticles were noticeably transformed and refreshed from the first application. Margaret Dabbs’ cuticle serum makes my hands look younger and more elegant, which is huge for someone who barely cares for her nails. It’s enjoyable to apply, and I love the refreshing feeling of the serum so much that it inspires me to keep up with the recommended two applications per day. The softness even lasts through a shower, letting me know the benefits are more than cosmetic.

After using it for just a short time, my nails look healthier and feel stronger. It’s also perfect if you’ve recently removed gel nails. The long-lasting moisture is priceless. I’m so impressed that I’m stocking up on more manicure and pedicure essentials from Margaret Dabbs London during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (happening right now from October 8 – 9!) The serum is available for $19 and shoppers can snag a 20% coupon before checking out. Now that my cuticles and nails look healthy, I feel compelled to give my hands and feet some equally luxe treatments.

As an animal-lover, it’s lovely to see the cruelty-free brand offers an entire vegan line. I plan to shop the spa gloves, anti-aging hand creams and foot scrub during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Oh, and the crystal nail file is a must-have; it smoothes nails without leaving them split. Thanks for the tip, Posh!

Get the Margaret Dabbs London Nourishing Nail and Cuticle Serum for $19 on Amazon!

