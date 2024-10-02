Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like any sensible human being, I love getting my nails done. The hand massage at the end just might be my favorite part — following the shiny, ultra-glamorous finish that lasts for weeks, of course! Not having to think about my nails for nearly a month is a blessing in itself.

But aside from having dazzling nails, the actual process of getting a manicure is subpar, at best. It looks much better in the movies! There are drills, powders, funky smells and occasionally painful cuticle pressure, not to mention a massive bill at the end. Getting a mani for special occasions is one thing, but consistent manicures add up. For me, it was faster than my financial conscience could keep up with!

I hit a point where the guilt of spending $80 on a dip manicure outweighed the benefit of having my nails done, so I took it upon myself to problem-solve. Having bare nails wasn’t (and isn’t) an option, so I decided to try out this all-in-one dip powder kit — with zero experience. And no, I didn’t need to buy a bunch of drills or other supplemental tools. This under-$20 kit had it all!

The kit comes with eight luscious fall hues; a base coat, activator coat, a gel top coat and a trendy matte top coat; a powder recycling tray; a nail file and tester nails. There are no bulky LED lamps or plug-in tools required! The manicure doesn’t chip, fade or pop off, allowing it to last for weeks. According to the brand, the powder can last up to 28 days, but I use my hands too much for that to be the case. That said, I can still get a good two to three weeks out of mine!

Applying this dip powder is a piece of cake. You simply apply a base coat, dip each nail into the powder, repeat one time, apply the activator coat and finish with the top coat of your choosing. I love a classic shiny finish, but the matte one is stunning for fall!

Not only is the kit a money-saver, but a time-saver, too. Instead of spending an hour and a half at the salon, a professional-looking mani takes me just 20 minutes from start to finish. Removing it isn’t too much of a pain, either, as long as you have a good polish remover! I wrap mine in acetone-soaked cotton balls for 30 minutes.

And while these vibrant tones are perfect for fall, the brand has a slew of other color options and sets. You can grab a set with as little as four colors or as many as 36! I plan on grabbing a few more sets to get me through every season.

Get the Azure Beauty Dip Powder Nail Kit for $19 (originally $26) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

