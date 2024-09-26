Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m all about multitasking. Whether it’s letting my manicure dry while walking on the treadmill or self-tanning while I cook dinner and listen to a podcast, I pride myself on being as efficient as possible. When it comes to beauty products, however, I’m skeptical of claims of efficiency . . . it’s giving men’s five-in-one shower gel vibes. I’d rather have beauty products that specialize!

That was until I tried this all-in-one volumizer, hair serum and dry shampoo foam. No, that’s not a typo; this foam is a triple threat and actually succeeds at all of the above! It acts as a heat protectant too, so I’d call it a quadruple threat.

If you have thin, flat hair or hair that’s frizzy, dry or damaged, this foam works to give it a major lift, adding shine, body, volume and fullness that revitalize your look — for days. The formula uses ingredients like Amaze SP, a natural polymer that delivers a weightless hold and reduces frizz. It also contains biotin, a vitamin said to support healthy hair growth, and Luviskol K30, a superstar ingredient that adds thickness and body.

But it’s not just about your look! Argan oil, squalane, apricot oil, panthenol and sea salt work behind the scenes to strengthen strands, retain moisture, reduce breakage and improve circulation. This foam works wonders on the scalp, too, using the Dead Sea salt to exfoliate. It’s luxurious! Oh, and did I mention it smells like a tropical vacation?

When used as a dry shampoo, I find that this product adds an extra day (at least) between washes. And if you aren’t aware, fewer washes is a good thing; overwashing your hair can strip it of moisture, dry out the scalp and leave strands more prone to breakage. I only wash my hair twice a week! Aside from simply absorbing oil, the foam noticeably plumps from the root to the tip.

To use, simply work it into wet or dry hair and style it as desired. That’s it! No rinsing required. When used on wet hair, I use about three pumps . . . but I have a lot of hair. I can then rest assured blowing dry and styling my mane knowing my hair is protected up to 450 degrees. One pump is usually enough for a mid-week dry shampoo sesh!

Since this formula works even on thick, heavy hair like mine, I can only imagine the lift it’ll give thinner, finer hair. According to one reviewer, your hair “fluffs right before your eyes”!

Get the Bombshell Birst Plump and Lift Styling Foam for $30 at Nakery Beauty!