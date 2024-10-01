Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you missed it, Ugg boots — the ultimate 2000s footwear staple — are totally back in style. Even Blake Lively thinks so! The star recently busted out a pair of special-edition platform Uggs with baggy jeans, a floral and gold crossbody and a designer sweater made of cashmere and wool, creating a cute, cozy-chic fall outfit.

If Blake Lively is hopping on the Ugg trend, so are we. Her exact leather slippers are sold out everywhere, but we found a similar pair of Ugg slides on Amazon for a fraction of the price. The Tazz Ugg slipper — which is miraculously still available for purchase — is just as comfy, chunky, versatile and sleek and Lively’s pair. Plus, they come in the same versatile chestnut brown color.

Similar to Lively’s slippers, this pick also features a platform sole that gives you nearly two inches of height. And while the outsole is cushiony, nothing compares to the softness inside. The UGGplush lining and insole are the secrets here, combining sweat-wicking wool and cozy lyocell for an ultra-soft fur interior. As soon as you slide them on, your piggies will no longer feel that fall chill!

Aside from their functionality, these slippers have a dreamy design that’s bound to level up any outfit. Carefully stitched patterns around the ankles give them an English countryside flair and that sweet, timeless vibe that Ugg is known for. Each shoe also has a decorative exposed seam along its suede upper — another classic Ugg detail.

Even better, these slip-ons are designed for all-day wear, whether you’re headed to the grocery store, out to brunch with the girls, gliding from the fridge to the couch or taking a walk with Ryan Reynolds. We love how these shoes look styled with everyday jeans and a crossbody bag, but you can also dress them down to wear around the house. To go full cozy queen mode, try wearing them with leggings, a tank top and a comfy cardigan sweater . . . you’ll thank Us later!

There are a few different slipper colors to choose from, ranging from neutral black to vibrant magenta. We like them all, but the chestnut color is what Blake Lively wore, so it’s your best bet if you’re hoping to copy the actress’ winning look.

Ugg recommends treating the suede with water and stain repellent before the first wear, but you’ll likely be safe by keeping them out of the rain, sleet and snow. Sheepskin suede is delicate, so check your weather app before heading outside!

Get the Ugg Tazz Slipper for $130 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

