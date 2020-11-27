Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is finally here again! Even though this year’s sale event looks different than usual, we couldn’t be more excited to take advantage of the deals from the comfort of our couches! In the past, we had to wait until Cyber Monday to shop online — but in 2020, it’s all about virtual steals!

Fact: One of our favorite places to shop is Nordstrom, and we found an incredible item that you won’t want to miss out on. Just look at this stunning cashmere cardigan from Vince — we know it’s going to fly off the virtual shelves fast!

Get the Vince Rib Front Wool & Cashmere Cardigan (originally $395) on sale with free shipping for just $150 at Nordstrom — limited time deal!

This cardigan is simple in design, but the material it’s made from is so luxurious! The knit features a blend of wool and cashmere, which combine to create a super soft sweater. It’s a warm piece that won’t feel too heavy, which is always the goal. Shoppers say that this cardigan has a medium weight, but it’s thin enough to layer with. You can wear it by itself when it’s mildly brisk, or team it with a puffer coat on colder days!

Proud owners are also raving about this cardigan’s design. It has a clean aesthetic that goes with any outfit! The front is open for a casual feel, but it’s longer so that you can comfortably rock it with leggings. There’s ribbing along the hem of the sweater and the sleeves — which are cuffed at the wrists.

Get the Vince Rib Front Wool & Cashmere Cardigan (originally $395) on sale with free shipping for just $150 at Nordstrom — limited time deal!

This is a fantastic sweater to give to your mom or other relative for the holidays, or you can just keep it for yourself — we won’t judge! Right now, this cardigan is fully in stock — but we expect it to sell out well before the sale is over. A designer cardigan on sale for a price like this won’t be in stock for long. You don’t want to sleep on this sale price!

See it: Get the Vince Rib Front Wool & Cashmere Cardigan (originally $395) on sale with free shipping for just $150 at Nordstrom — limited time deal!

Looking for more? Check out more styles from Vince and shop all of the amazing Black Friday deals happening right now at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!