Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is Here — Save Up to 60% Off

With the year winding down, it’s only natural to feel a bit bummed out — although there’s plenty we’d like to leave in 2020, the holidays are always special. In need of a retail pick-me-up or a place to spend that Christmas cash? You’re in luck, because Nordstrom just introduced its Half-Yearly Sale, and it’s major!

This sale goes through January 3, and if you’ve shopped Nordstrom markdowns before, you know the drill: As soon as you spot something, you’re going to want to grab it, because there will be sellouts. No doubt. Plus, there’s free shipping! Ready to shop? We’ve picked out some of the most fashionable, cozy and coveted items below — so it’s time to get to it! Here’s our top pick of the moment:

Our Absolute Favorite: This genuine shearling bootie from UGG is now under $100, and that feels like a miracle. Originally $160, you can nab a pair for just $99.90! Not your style? Check out all women’s UGG deals at Nordstrom!

20 of the Fastest-Selling Sale Categories and Brands in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

1. Up to 40% Off Slippers

Our Absolute Favorite: A plush slipper is a necessity in life, especially when it’s as cute as this one from Madewell. Originally $40, you can now grab a pair for $28!

Check out all women’s slipper deals at Nordstrom!

2. Up to 50% Off Cashmere Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing like a little cashmere to add some luxury to your daily life, right? This Halogen sweater is the way to go. It was $98, but now it’s just $49 in select colors!

Check out all women’s cashmere sweater deals at Nordstrom!

3. Up to 60% Off Designer Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: How stunning is this Rebecca Minkoff bag? It’s a tote, it’s a crossbody, it’s now 60% off! Originally $228, you can grab one for just $91!

Check out all designer bag deals at Nordstrom!

4. Up to 25% Off Barefoot Dreams

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get any comfier than Barefoot Dreams. The brand, which you may have heard Chrissy Teigen rave about on Twitter or Instagram, always has reviewers clamoring to leave more stars, and this In The Wild throw blanket is no exception. Select colors are up to 25% off right now!

Check out all Barefoot Dreams goods at Nordstrom!

5. Up to 50% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: These Zella leggings are edgy, chic and comfy for everything from lounging to lunging. They were $69, but now they’re just $35!

Check out all women’s pants and legging deals at Nordstrom!

6. Up to 40% Off Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: This lightweight Brooks Ricochet 2 Running Shoe will keep your feet happy, and the cute colors will make you smile too — along with that sale price. Originally $120, now $90!

Check out all women’s sneaker deals at Nordstrom!

7. Up to 40% Off Throw Blankets

Our Absolute Favorite: If you think this Bliss Plush Throw looks soft on your phone or computer screen, just wait until you’re wrapping it around your body. It was $40, but now it’s just $29 in select colors!

Check out all throw blanket deals at Nordstrom!

8. Up to 40% Off Hunter Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: This Hunter rain boot “lets you face the dreariest of days in fearless fashion,” and it comes with a drawstring bag for packing. Originally $145, you can snag it now for just $87!

Check out all women’s Hunter deals at Nordstrom!

9. Up to 40% Off Luggage

Our Absolute Favorite: This Briggs & Riley expandable spinner suitcase is a serious steal. It started at $419, but now it’s only $319!

Check out all luggage deals at Nordstrom!

10. Up to 40% Off Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with Levi’s denim, and these Mile High skinny jeans prove why. They were $98, but now you can get a pair for only $59!

Check out all women’s jeans deals at Nordstrom!

11. Up to 25% Off Hydro Flask

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready to see what the Hydro Flask craze is all about? Now is the time, because this bestselling water bottle was originally $50, but now it’s just $38!

Check out all tabletop and kitchen deals at Nordstrom!

12. Up to 40% Off Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: The Thread & Supply Double-Breasted Peacoat feels like loungewear, but it’s so, so sophisticated. It used to be $58, but now it’s only $38!

Check out all women’s coat deals at Nordstrom!

13. Up to 40% Off Nike

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s sweatpants weather, and these Nike Fleece Pants are still up for grabs in multiple sizes. Originally $100, you can now take a pair home for just $67!

Check out all women’s Nike deals at Nordstrom!

14. Up to 40% Off Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: This Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Vault contains all of the celebrity-loved brand’s essentials. It’s usually $65, but you can grab it for only $46 right now!

Check out all beauty deals at Nordstrom!

15. Up to 50% Off Coach

Our Absolute Favorite: This Coach Parker Rivets Shoulder Bag is so whimsical and pretty, and that sale price is making our heart skip a beat. Originally $295, it’s now just $148!

Check out all Coach deals at Nordstrom!

16. Up to 50% Off Booties

Our Absolute Favorite: A hiking boot…but make it cute. This Timberland Jayne bootie is ruggedly adorable, and it’s waterproof! Originally $165, you can now own a pair for just $80 in select colors!

Check out all women’s bootie deals at Nordstrom!

17. Up to 60% Off Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: This Kendra Scott Chelsea Pendant Necklace might just be the prettiest thing we’ve seen all year. Such a perfect gift! It was $75, but now it’s just $29 in select styles!

Check out all women’s jewelry deals at Nordstrom!

18. Up to 50% Off Moto Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: This BLANKNYC Meant to Be Moto Jacket will pile on cool points to any outfit. It used to be $98, but now it’s only $55!

Check out all women’s moto jacket deals at Nordstrom!

19. Up to 50% Off Robes

Our Absolute Favorite: The Splendid Robe feels like a little slice of heaven. We’re never taking this one off. Originally $88, it’s only $44 now!

Check out all women’s robe deals at Nordstrom!

20. Up to 40% Off Kitchen Appliances

Our Absolute Favorite: Slow cookers are all the rage, and this one from All-Clad is no exception. Originally $300, you can claim one for just $200 right now!

Check out all kitchen appliance deals at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Shop everything else on sale at Nordstrom here!

