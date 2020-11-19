Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is here early this year at Nordstrom, and we’re pumped to give all you beauty babes out there a reason to get excited. Yes, we know there’s still over a week before it’s officially Thanksgiving, but the festivities are starting right now!

Now, we know you’re probably thinking that the selection offered in advance isn’t the cream of the crop — but that’s where you’re wrong! From Giorgio Armani to Yves Saint Laurent, some of the best brands are majorly marked down for your purchasing pleasure. Whether you’re holiday gift shopping or just looking to treat yourself, you never know what you’ll fall in love with — so check out our top 10 beauty buys below!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Sculpting Set That Can Completely Transform Your Skin!

Whether you’re dealing with loose skin or stubborn cellulite, this two-piece set from BeautyBio can smooth out those imperfections in as little as 30 days! This is the ultimate self-care indulgence, which is exactly why we’re adding it to our carts immediately!

Get the BeautyBio GloPRO® BODY MicroTip™ Attachment & Body Cream Set (originally $69) on sale for just $55 at Nordstrom!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Luxe Skin Serum That Can Get Your Skin Glowing!

This serum from Yves Saint Laurent is a splurge for most of Us, which is why it’s such a fabulous holiday gift! This serum will leave skin looking supple and moisturized, and it can even out skin tone and texture beautifully. It’s a total glow-booster, and will definitely make any product lover so happy.

Get the Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil (originally $144) on sale for just $112 at Nordstrom!

8 Fastest-Selling Nordstrom Pre-Black Friday Deals

1. Guerlain Precious Light Illuminator & Concealer Pen

This bestselling illuminating and concealing pen from Guerlain can instantly make tired eyes look radiant, even if you didn’t get a restful night’s sleep! It was $53, and now you can snag it for just $31!

2. basq NYC 9 Month Stretch Essentials Kit

This kit has all of the body care products you need. It includes a body scrub, a stretch mark cream and a body oil to get you looking glowing all over! Originally $52, now just $34!

3. IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Gel Lotion

Hundreds of shoppers swear by this intensely moisturizing cream. It provides 72 hours of hydration and makes your skin look youthful and glowing! Before this sale it cost $36, and now it’s just $25!

4. Giorgio Armani Glow Set

All of the bestsellers from Giorgio Armani Beauty come together in this set that’s valued at a whopping $112! You can score the infamous Luminous Silk Primer, the glow-boosting Fluid Sheer illuminator and the universally flattering Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in Casual Pink. It was $75, and now it’s just $56!

5. Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Y-Shape Cream

This powerful firming cream can tackle the areas of the skin that show signs of aging the fastest. This can be applied on the face, neck and décolletage to help seriously diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It was $250, and now it’s just $200!

6. MAC Sure Fire Hit Mini Lipstick Set

Calling all lipstick lovers! This massive set from MAC Cosmetics is absolutely incredible. It includes 12 different travel-size lipsticks in various shades for you to test. It was already a great deal at $75, and now it’s just $56!

7. Tumi Voyageur Madina Nylon Cosmetics Case

Traveling for beauty lovers is made much easier thanks to this amazing makeup case from Tumi! You won’t find yourself digging for products thanks to each mascara and lip gloss being neatly organized in this case. It was $195, and now it’s just $137!

8. ILLUME Elemental Lidded Ceramic Candle

Get yourself in a festive mood by lighting this ILLUME candle on your vanity. It has a super sleek design that looks great with any decor — and who can resist the warm, inviting scent that it has? It was $42, and now it’s just $25!

