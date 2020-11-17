Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is going to look slightly different this year. In light of the ongoing pandemic and safety restrictions that are in place to regulate social distancing, Friday morning at the mall just won’t have the same energy.

This time around, online shopping is going to take centerstage, and with the majority of the country glued to their screens, it’s important to have a game plan. Luckily for Us, some of our favorite retailers are starting the Cyber Weekend festivities early — including Nordstrom! Check out our top picks below while they’re still in stock!

1. Up to 78% Off Caslon styles at Nordstrom!

Our Absolute Favorite: These lightweight linen joggers may be better suited for summer, but it’s never too early to start planning your wardrobe for next year! Who can resist with this amazing deal? They were $59, but you can get a pair for as little as $35 right now!

Check out more Caslon styles on sale here!

2. Up to 40% Off Zella Leggings at Nordstrom!

Our Absolute Favorite: Zella leggings are known for their high quality and comfort, and we’re currently obsessed with this adorable print version! They were $69, and now they’re starting at just $41 — a serious steal!

Check out more Zella leggings on sale here!

3. Up to 60% Off Nordstrom home decor!

Our Absolute Favorite: This leopard-print beige throw can add some subtle but wild style to any bedspread or living room couch setup. Plus, shoppers are obsessed with how cozy it is! It was $79, but you can get it for just $47 right now!

Check out more Nordstrom-made home decor here!

4. Up to 73% Off Halogen at Nordstrom!

Our Absolute Favorite: We love Halogen because their styles are clean and always on-trend, and this faux-leather moto jacket is a classic closet staple. Originally $129, you can get it now for $77!

Check out more Halogen styles on sale here!

5. Up to 64% Off Treasure & Bond at Nordstrom!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking to up your shoe game this winter, look no further than these studded faux-leather booties. They were $100, and now they’re just $60!

Check out more Treasure & Bond styles on sale here!

6. Up to 54% Off Nordstrom bedding!

Our Absolute Favorite: This textured duvet cover is so luxurious and will make your bed feel heavenly. Plus, the set includes two matching pillow shams to complete the look! Prices originally started at $129, but now you can score the set for as little as $60!

Check out more Nordstrom bedding on sale here!

7. Up to 75% Off Rachel Parcell at Nordstrom!

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking to get cozy? This shawl sweater will get you into the most comfy mood. It was $99, but right now it’s just $50!

Check out more Rachel Parcell styles on sale here!

8. Up to 62% Off Nordstrom handbags!

Our Absolute Favorite: This genuine leather backpack is sleek, stylish and incredibly sophisticated. Plus, the sale price is hard to beat! It usually costs $189, but now it’s just $76!

Check out more Nordstrom handbags on sale here!

9. Up to 62% Off Caslon shoes at Nordstrom!

Our Absolute Favorite: This pair of slip-on sneakers has an awesome wedge heel that will provide you with some extra inches without causing pain. We’re digging their trendy snakeskin print too! They were $90, but they’re just $34 right now!

Check out more Caslon shoes on sale here!

10. Up to 64% Off Nordstrom Signature styles!

Our Absolute Favorite: This luxuriously soft cashmere sweater is the ultimate “treat yourself” gift. It was $299, but you can pick it up for yourself for just $179 during this sale!

Check out more Nordstrom Signature styles on sale here!

