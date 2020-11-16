17 Brilliant Holiday Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to start your holiday shopping, and the pressure is on. Sure, buying gifts for your loved ones should be fun and exciting — and it can be — but there’s no denying that burden of feeling like you need to find the absolute perfect gift — especially for someone as important as your mom!

If you’ve scoured every site’s holiday section and just don’t think your mom’s tastes fit into any of them, then we are here to help you out. Not every mom can fit into the same category. Some love sweets, some love fashion, some love pets, some love lounging and some love working out. We’ve picked out some brilliant holiday gifts for every type of mom out there, so scroll down to find the one you’ve been searching for!