This $23 Debloating Drink Mix Tastes Like Sprite

Bloating happens. Even when you’re eating the proper foods, getting enough fiber and drinking a generous amount of water, sometimes the body reacts to digestive issues that cause bloat. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to find relief. Most bloating solutions come in pill form, but there are drink mixes that you can add to your favorite beverage. One that’s worth trying out? This lemon-flavored drink mix, which tastes like Sprite (sans the sugar and carbonation) and is shoppable on Amazon for only $23!

The VitaCup Super H2O Bloating Relief and Digestive Health Drink Mix helps to debloat and soothe the stomach thanks to six digestive enzymes that help break down foods for easier absorption of nutrients. The mix includes probiotics, prebiotics and vitamins C & B. It’s also extremely easy to use. Just pour some of the mix into a cup of water and stir. The best part is that it instantly absorbs into liquids, which makes it easier and more pleasant to drink.

Even though the mix hasn’t racked up thousands of reviews (yet), shoppers who have purchased this product praise its effective results.

“I love this stuff,” one customer said. “It tastes like lemonade, just a lot less sugary. Digestion wise, it does help with digestion, just not in a manner that’s going to make you go bolting to the nearest bathroom (phew).There is no weird smell. I know with a lot of drink mixes sometimes you get this weird taste or smell with it.”

“This product tests absolutely fantastic!” another wrote. “It is so good, that I simply mix it with water, and some ice, and for a little extra kick I sometimes add a slice of a real lemon and/or lime! That makes the perfect non-carbonated thirst quencher!”

“I bought these when I was looking for a healthy flavoring for my water,” a happy five-star reviewer wrote. “I really like the taste of these, they dissolve quickly, and they do have lot of health benefits.”

If you’re struggling with bloating or need some thing to make your daily water intake more exciting, give this mix a try!

