I consider myself an athletic wear queen — I’m your average gym rat who adores wearing matching sets. If I’m going to work out, I want to feel confident and look cute while doing so! My workout ‘fit drawer is practically overflowing with matching leggings, shorts and sports bras. However, up until recently, there was not a single onesie in my collection.

While one-piece workout suits started gaining traction last year (and really helped spark the model-off-duty trend), I never thought I’d look good in one. My 5’3″ curvy figure is far from model-like, and though I regularly work out, my insecurities prevented me from jumping on the onesie train. My mindset completely changed once I slipped into the Vuori AllTheFeels Onesie, though.

Get the Vuori AllTheFeels Onesie for $118 at Vuori!

This workout romper feels like it was made just for my body. I’ve been a major fan of Vuori’s BlissBlend fabric since it launched (I have two other sets that I wear weekly) because of how light, airy and soft it feels. It can be difficult to strike a balance between stretchiness and softness, yet Vuori managed to craft a fabric that beautifully does both — and doesn’t pill whatsoever. (Gals with thick thighs know the struggle and can rest assured that this maintains integrity through numerous gym sets and wash days.)

The fabric is only part of the reason why this one-piece has become a summer staple. The cut and silhouette are also incredibly flattering on all body types. With spaghetti straps and a slightly-scooped neckline, the top accentuates your upper half and offers plenty of support thanks to the built-in bra. I always get self-conscious about my midsection, but the mid-seam elongates my torso making my waist appear tinier. Plus, the fabric gently smooths and lifts, giving me the peach of my dreams!

While the sweat-wicking romper was made for working out (it will definitely support you through intense workouts, including boxing!), I prefer to wear it day to day as true athleisure. The other week I threw it on with bright sneakers to go for a hot girl walk in the park, though I’ve also styled it with a crisp white button-up and white tennis shoes for a cute and casual brunch ‘fit.

After trying this one-piece, I’m so mad I didn’t hop on the trend sooner. I adore any item that simplifies my style and boosts my confidence — and honestly, this checks all of my boxes (and more!). Do yourself a favor and add the Vuori AllTheFeels Onesie to your cart right now! It’s pretty much a no-brainer decision . . . although it may be hard to choose between the pistachio or black hue. As I like to say, why not both?

