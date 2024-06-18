Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about you, but I love discovering new fashion brands. Since I’m on the hunt for summer-friendly pieces, I hopped on Walmart’s website to see what I could find. I stumbled across the e-tailer’s Time and Tru brand and discovered they have so many chic summer clothes on sale!

I love snagging budget-friendly deals as much as the next frugal fashionista. However, quality is just as important. Thankfully, Time and Tru offers both. From curve-hugging body suits to flattering maxi dresses, I’m happy to report that Time and Tru has all of your summer needs under control. Scroll ahead to check out the Time and Tru summer staples that are on sale at Walmart!

1. Take Up to 50% Off Sweater Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with an airy sweater dress during the summer. This olive green Time and Tru dress has unique stitching and it comes in three other shades — You save 46% Off!

2. Take Up to 70% Off Spaghetti Strap Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This flirty and feminine Time and Tru dress has skinny spaghetti straps crisscrossed along the back. It comes with an elastic waistband, ruching and an adjustable tie for ultimate comfort — You save 68% Off!

3. Take Up to 84% Off Swimwear

Our Absolute Favorite: Make a splash in this stunning Time and Tru animal print swimsuit — You save 58% Off!

4. Take Up to 57% Off Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a versatile staple you can wear everywhere from work to date night? Snag this Time and Tru midi dress — You save 32% Off!

5. Take Up to 74% Off Shirt Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Use this Time and Tru shirt dress to add your collection if you’re a fan of lively prints — You save 56% Off!

6. Take Up to 72% Off Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Time and Tru’s bestselling midi skirt is an absolute must for summer. You can dress it up with airy bralettes or keep this cute and casual with graphic tees— You save 40% Off!

7. Take Up to 67% Off Shirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for a seamless fit that effortlessly tucks into your skirts, trousers and shorts this summer? Look no further than this Time and Tru sleeveless bodysuit set — You save 48% Off!

8. Take Up to 70% Off Block Heels

Our Absolute Favorite: Block heels are the perfect way to stay comfortable while serving a head-turning look this summer. Put comfort first with these Time and Tru double band sandals — You save % Off!

9. Take Up to 70% Off T-Shirts

Our Absolute Favorite: You can spruce this Time and Tru T-shirt up with flowy trousers or keep things chill, pairing it with joggers or leggings, — You save 20% Off!

