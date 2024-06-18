Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we’re huge fans of finding chic pieces that you can wear in multiple ways, especially if it’s going to help save a few coins! Right now, we’re focused on building up a fool-proof summer wardrobe stocked with everything we’ll need no matter what situation arises. From patriotic ensembles ahead of Independence Day to trendy sandals you’d never guess are waterproof, we’ve covered tons of ground.

Related: 16 Elastic Waist Sundresses You'll Wear on Repeat It’s sundress season — and with the right sundress, that means it’s comfy and confident season, too! A flowy sundress with a loose waist elastic is the perfect way to rock an understated and ultra-flattering look that you’ll feel your best in. Oh, and it’ll be comfier than a tee and sweatpants! A good waist-defining dress […]

We can’t wait to have fun in the summer sun, however, duty calls. That means we can’t forget to include seasonal staples you can wear into the office. Thankfully, Walmart has a hefty list of summer blouses that you can wear in the office and again when you’re hanging out with your besties. Some of the styles we found even double as date night dupes. Ready to snag versatile finds that you’ll feel comfortable wearing in the office and again when you’re off the clock? Scroll ahead for our top picks!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling floral print short-sleeve shirt is equal parts comfy and casual — just $13!

2. Ruffle Dots: Love ruffles and Swiss dots? This all-white top offers the best of both worlds. It even has ruffle details along the short sleeves — just $15!

3. Major Discount: Just like the top above, this chic blouse features a unique dot design, this time it’s black and white polka dots. The bat wing, long-sleeve shirt also has a waist tie attachment — originally $40, now just $15!

4. Crochet Accents: You’ll serve mellow vibes in this yellow short-sleeve shirt. It has chic crochet detailing along the sleeves, neckline and bodice — just $13!

5. Flowy Tassels: Channel Bohemian chic style in this floral print blouse. It comes with a dreamy tassel-style drawstring — just $13!

6. Batwing Babe: Love extravagant sleeve details? This all-white number has flowy sleeves and ties at the waist — originally $31, just $18!

7. Leafy Sleeves: Pair this vibrant V-neck blouse with your favorite work trousers. They’re just as fab with cut-off shorts, too — just $15!

8. Mesh, Please: You may feel skeptical about wearing sheer tops into the office, but this all-black style is dress-code-friendly — originally $31, now just $15!

9. Size-Inclusive: This lightweight, all-white blouse has unique details. Best of all? It’s available in women’s sizes up to 5XL — just $22!

10. Talk About Texture: This cap-sleeve top looks like a work of art, courtesy of abstract lines swirled throughout — originally $46, just $14!

11. Puff Sleeves: Try wearing this eye-catching shirt with a flowy midi or denim shorts — originally $19, now just $15!

12. Woven Strings: This shirt is so fun because it comes with strings so that you can wear it full-length when you’re in the office and pull it up to show a little skin when you’re on the go — originally $17, now just $12!

13. Green Florals: With a lively floral print so chic, you’ll want to wear this shirt every day — just $22!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Summer Essential: No summer wardrobe is complete without a blue and white striped blouse. This versatile find looks amazing paired with everything from airy maxi skirts to Daisy Duke denim shorts — just $22!