Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to think of shopping for warmer clothes while we’re currently melting in the 100-degree temps. I was in the same mindset until I saw a fun, vintage-style jacket that I had to add to my fall wardrobe. Did I add it to my cart while sitting at the pool in a bathing suit? Yep! The Shunvnny Puffer Jacket is just $28 at Walmart right now and will excite you for cooler temperatures, too.

Related: Get Irina Shayk’s Rainy Day Style With This Chic Bomber Jacket — $29 on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Irina Shayk knows how to put a cool-girl spin on a rainy day outfit. The supermodel was spotted on Wednesday, April 3, in New York City, an open black umbrella in hand. Even while facing a dreary day in […]

The Shunvnny Puffer Jacket is different from all other jackets in your closet in the best way possible. It has a stunning vintage floral print that’s packed with vibrant colors instead of the traditional brown and yellow hues of autumn. It offers a loose fit that is flattering on all figures and leaves enough room to layer it over top sweaters. I love that the sleeves also have a slightly flared silhouette, which adds even more character. The jacket also includes blue and white stripes as accents inside the sleeves, on the sleeve cuffs and on the collar, complementing the floral print seamlessly.

Get the Shunvnny Women Open Front Puffer Jacket for $28 at Walmart!

The jacket hasn’t accumulated any reviews just yet, but Walmart shoppers have praised other items from Shunvnny. “Uhm this is wayyyyy better than I expected! The material seems like good quality,” a shopper said. “I am very impressed with this! Shipping took a minute, but I’m very happy with the dress.”

It’s still hot out, but there’s no better time to get a head start on your fall shopping than now. Make sure you get your hands on this vintage-style fall jacket before it’s too late!

Get the Shunvnny Women Open Front Puffer Jacket for $28 at Walmart!



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Shunvnny here and explore more outerwear at Walmart here!