Stylish

Get Irina Shayk’s Rainy Day Style With This Chic Bomber Jacket — $29 on Amazon

By
Irina Shayk in New York City on April 3, 2024.
Irina Shayk in New York City on April 3, 2024.

Irina Shayk knows how to put a cool-girl spin on a rainy day outfit.

The supermodel was spotted on Wednesday, April 3, in New York City, an open black umbrella in hand. Even while facing a dreary day in the city, Shayk still managed to look cool while staying warm. Proving that a little rain doesn’t have to put a damper on your style, she embraced the micro shorts trend, layering leather shorts over leggings. She also donned rain boots, a graphic top, statement sunnies and a maroon bomber jacket.

Want to channel this style next time the clouds start to darken? Same! You can get Shayk’s model-off-duty look with the help of this maroon Lock and Love Classic Lightweight Bomber Jacket!

Irina Shayk in New York City on April 3, 2024.
Irina Shayk in New York City on April 3, 2024.
See it!

Get the Lock and Love Classic Lightweight Bomber Jacket for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

A perfect lookalike to Shayk’s outerwear, this maroon bomber jacket features a sleek fabric with a slight sheen, sleeve pockets for carrying small items and a classic bomber silhouette. In case Shayk’s isn’t quite your color, this pick also comes in a few other cute shades like olive green, pink and black. With her designer-decked closet, we have to assume Shayk’s jacket is likely on the pricier side, but with this Lock and Love jacket, you can get her look for just $29 on Amazon. It’s on Prime too!

Shayk proved a bomber jacket’s incredible versatility with this look. Though it’s more of a casual style, she showed Us that it can be worn with even the most daring of trends. But it can be used for more than just high-style rainy day looks. It can be an everyday go-to as well, whether you need a layer to accompany you to work, the gym or for a night out.

Love bomber jackets but not a huge fan of maroon? Hoping for a similar style in a different fabric? No problem! We found seven other similar bomber jackets to help you on your search. Shop below!

Shop more maroon bomber jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more bomber jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

