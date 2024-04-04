Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Irina Shayk knows how to put a cool-girl spin on a rainy day outfit.

The supermodel was spotted on Wednesday, April 3, in New York City, an open black umbrella in hand. Even while facing a dreary day in the city, Shayk still managed to look cool while staying warm. Proving that a little rain doesn’t have to put a damper on your style, she embraced the micro shorts trend, layering leather shorts over leggings. She also donned rain boots, a graphic top, statement sunnies and a maroon bomber jacket.

Want to channel this style next time the clouds start to darken? Same! You can get Shayk’s model-off-duty look with the help of this maroon Lock and Love Classic Lightweight Bomber Jacket!

Get the Lock and Love Classic Lightweight Bomber Jacket for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

A perfect lookalike to Shayk’s outerwear, this maroon bomber jacket features a sleek fabric with a slight sheen, sleeve pockets for carrying small items and a classic bomber silhouette. In case Shayk’s isn’t quite your color, this pick also comes in a few other cute shades like olive green, pink and black. With her designer-decked closet, we have to assume Shayk’s jacket is likely on the pricier side, but with this Lock and Love jacket, you can get her look for just $29 on Amazon. It’s on Prime too!

Shayk proved a bomber jacket’s incredible versatility with this look. Though it’s more of a casual style, she showed Us that it can be worn with even the most daring of trends. But it can be used for more than just high-style rainy day looks. It can be an everyday go-to as well, whether you need a layer to accompany you to work, the gym or for a night out.

Love bomber jackets but not a huge fan of maroon? Hoping for a similar style in a different fabric? No problem! We found seven other similar bomber jackets to help you on your search. Shop below!

Shop more maroon bomber jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more bomber jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!