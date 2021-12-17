Stay Warm and Dry in These Stylish North Face Snow Boots From Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Just in time for the holidays, it’s really starting to feel like winter. As soon as we step out the door, our noses turn as red as Rudolph’s. Baby, it’s cold outside! Sadly, our scarves, gloves and beanies aren’t cutting it. In order to fend for ourselves in freezing weather, we need to keep our toes toasty. But a lot of snow boots on the market are too bulky or bland — we don’t want to sacrifice style for warmth.

Just like Elsa in Disney’s Frozen, the cold never bothered Us anyway — that is, once we got our hands on these North Face snow boots. These water-resistant lace-up booties are ideal for walking in a winter wonderland. Read on to shop this fashion-forward footwear from Zappos.

Get The North Face Thermoball Lace-Up Booties for just $119 at Zappos!

Known for its durable designs and warm winter wear, The North Face has delivered once again with these Thermoball Lace-Up Booties. These snow boots are just as cute as they are comfortable. One shopper even gushed, “These boots are like walking on clouds. Love them!” Plus, they’re available in six stunning colors.

The protective mudguard and water-resistant upper will keep your feet dry while trekking through the snow. And the lace-up style and adjustable nylon back strap make for a flexible fit and easy on-off access. Enjoy long-lasting warmth, thanks to the Thermoball Eco synthetic insulation and Oso-fleece lining. The OrthoLite ReBound footbed provides optimum comfort, and the lightweight EVA outsole is constructed with IcePick lugs for top-notch traction.

Shoppers are singing the praises of these top-rated snow boots. “I love everything about the boots — size, fit and comfort,” said one customer. “The traction on the bottom makes it easy to navigate snow, no slipping.” Another shopper shared, “Love how comfy and stylish these are and also love how fast I can slip them on and go.” And one review declared, “These are the warmest and most comfortable snow boots.” Wow!

The beauty of these boots is that they can instantly elevate an outfit with zero effort on your part. You can even style them with a simple pair of leggings and an oversized sweater, and they’ll still look amazing! Rock these North Face booties with skinny jeans for a streamlined silhouette, and be sure to add a chic coat on top. Stay warm out there!

