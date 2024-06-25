Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hate it or love it, bras are a wardrobe essential. Pesky underwire, bulging sides and painful straps are three common reasons many of Us like to steer clear of them. Thankfully, Warner has a solution to the discomfort we experience. The brand has a comfortable, smoothing bra on sale right now that’s earned thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers.

Want to refresh your intimates drawer? Snag the Warner Seamless Smoothing Bra at Amazon for just $19. It’s trendy with Amazon shoppers and boasts over 45,000 reviews, 31,000 of which are perfect five-star ratings. It’s more supportive and comfortable than your average seamless bra. For one thing, it has side-smoothing panels and wide, comfortable straps. You won’t have to worry about them digging into your shoulders. It’s wireless and lightly lined so you don’t have to worry about metal under-wire or cups peeking through your blouses. Best of all? It comes in 18 shades in women’s sizes XS through 3XL.

Get the Warner Seamless Smoothing Bra for just $19 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this bra is supportive, comfortable and flattering. “I am hypersensitive to constrictive clothing so push-ups and wired bras went out the door years ago,” one shopper began. “This bra does it all! This provides me with great shape under bodycon style T-shirts, hides the odd armpit fat my body seems to retain, and makes my B cups look like something to be proud of instead of minimizing them under clothing,” the reviewer raved.

Another customer agreed. “This bra is absolutely perfect. It’s soft, comfortable, smooth, and fits the breasts perfectly. It leaves no cup marks from ill-fitted bras and has a slight padding that will obscure the nipple. It’s perfect for postpartum breasts because it can fit a variety of cup sizes.”

Are you ready to kick bulky bras to the curb once and for all? Snag this shopper-approved smoothing bra for just $19 on Amazon!

Get the Warner Seamless Smoothing Bra for just $19 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

