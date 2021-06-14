Elevate Your Vitamix Experience With These Healthy Hacks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Is a kitchen even a real kitchen without a blender? If you’ve never owned one before, you’re seriously missing out! Obviously, we all know that blenders are most commonly used to make smoothies. And of course, in the summer months, they definitely come in handy if you’re craving a frozen marg or a piña colada. But here’s the thing: Blenders have evolved and can do so much more than make a delicious blended drink!

Vitamix has seriously changed the game when it comes to blenders. If you’re a serious smoothie person, you’re likely aware of the power they possess. Even so, you may be wondering if it’s worth it to shell out the big bucks for your very own Vitamix. The answer? Well, it’s a necessity.

With that in mind, we picked out three of our favorite models from Vitamix, each of which is so much more than a blender. Best of all, we’ve included some healthy, handy hacks on how you can elevate your experience. Keep reading to discover how having a Vitamix can turn you into a pro in the kitchen!

These Complete Refurbished Blender Set

The Venturist model from Vitamix has all of the bells and whistles that you need to crush it in the kitchen. It comes with one large 64 oz. container and a smaller 20 oz. container with its own blade base. This way, you can blend smaller batches. This blender comes with 10 speed variable controls to adjust the consistency of whatever you’re making, plus a pulse option for chopping! With all of these different features you can:

Chop up veggies to prep for delicious stir fry dishes. Create chunky dips for chips, like salsa or guac. Blend smooth and silky soups, like a chilled gazpacho for summer or hot soups in winter! Make your own customized delicious granola for breakfast!

Get the Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200 blender with free shipping for $450 at Vitamix — Plus, score an extra $100 off for a limited time! Offer applied in cart.

This Perfect Beginner’s Blender

If you’re new to Vitamix and don’t know which model to get, this is the blender to buy! It features the classic tall 64 oz. container that’s perfect for blending smoothies, but of course this machine can do a lot more. You can:

Make your own homemade pasta sauces for nutritious comfort meals. Create original dressings to spice up your salad game. Chop up different nuts for ice cream or cake toppings!

Get the 5200 Standard – Getting Started blender with free shipping for $450, available from Vitamix!

The Blender With All the Bells and Whistles

If you’re a blender expert and want to up your game, this A3500 model was made for you! With touchscreen interface and five different program settings built-in this blender can give you so much creative freedom in the kitchen! With this blender you have the ability to:

Blend hot soups to create the perfect creamy texture. Make delicious at-home baby food free of additives. Create delicious frozen deserts that can cool you off in the summer — including ice cream!

Get the Ascent Series Certified Reconditioned A3500 blender with free shipping for $550, available from Vitamix!

