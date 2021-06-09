Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer means it’s time to start moving. We love our long days and nights on the couch, but warmer, clearer weather means we can finally start going on walks, jogs and runs again, or maybe doing yoga in the park or some HIIT drills in our backyard. Many people will also be hitting up their local gyms this summer to make up for last year. The point here, basically, is that we all need some new workout wear — stat!

Activewear is honestly one of our favorite things to shop for, and only a little bit because it can usually double as loungewear. We love playing with fun colors and patterns on our sports bras, leggings, etc., but we also love how flattering sleek and solid shades can be. There are plenty of options waiting for us, so let’s get to them!

17 Best Summer Activewear Sets and Pieces to Up Your Workout Game

Sports Bras

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s tie-dye season, so let’s celebrate with this OMANTIC sports bra and its mega-cool back mesh panel!

2. We Also Love: We love this minimal C9 Champion bra because it has adjustable straps, something you don’t usually see on sports bras!

3. We Can’t Forget: You really can’t go wrong with at Calvin Klein bra, and this one’s even on sale right now!

Leggings

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We knew right away we needed Felina leggings on our list. This buttery-soft pair is unbelievably flattering!

5. We Also Love: These Leggings Depot yoga leggings have so many reviews, it’s unbelievable. They also come in over 40 colors!

6. We Can’t Forget: When you really want to break a sweat, you need a pair of neoprene leggings like this TrainingGirl pair. They don’t call them “sauna leggings” for nothing!

7. Bonus: These Colorfulkoala leggings are a number one bestseller on Amazon in the women’s yoga pants category!

Shorts

8. Our Absolute Favorite: These moisture-wicking Anna-Kaci shorts have built-in mesh briefs for comfort and support — and they’re wildly cute!

9. We Also Love: If you want a pair of shorts you can wear for a workout and for a trendy casual look, try these patterned Persit biker shorts!

10. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for some shorts with a booty-lifting effect, you’ll love the dotted design on these TSUTAYA shorts!

Tops

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Add a literal twist to your activewear with this Bestisun muscle tank!

12. We Also Love: This V-neck Dragon Fit tank is so adorable, we want to wear it casually with denim shorts or a skirt too!

13. We Can’t Forget: We love how breezy this CRZ YOGA top is with its low-cut sides and relaxed fit!

Sets

14. Our Absolute Favorite: This OQQ yoga set caught our eye right away with its marled fabric effect and cute color choices!

15. We Also Love: If you like something a little looser, check out this Annystore bra-and-short sweat set!

16. We Can’t Forget: The strappy, one-shoulder design of this LOGEEYAR set is everything!

17. Bonus: This FAFOFA set‘s cropped short-sleeve top and matching leggings would look so good on seriously anyone and everyone!

