Weekly Wish List From a Beauty and Fashion Editor

As a beauty and fashion editor, online shopping is literally my job. I’m always on the hunt for the best deals and designs that will elevate your aesthetic without breaking the bank. So, from now on, I’ll be sharing some of my favorite finds each week, from clothing to cosmetics.

Below are some of the items I have my eye on for end of summer and early fall. I actually own most of these picks, but I’m tempted to snag another shade or scent. So, trust me — you’ll love these looks!

Ettika Mermaid Tears Bracelet

Seashell statement jewelry is trending right now! Whether you’re spending your summer on the water or daydreaming of a seaside vacation, this beachy charm bracelet is a coastal-chic choice.

$50.00 See It!

Meshki Crochet Maxi Dress

There’s magic in this Meshki maxi dress! Available in sizes XXS to 3XL, this crochet cover-up snatches my shape better than Spanx. Such a flattering fit! Just add a slip underneath to take this dress from the beach to the bar.

$99.00 See It!

Edyson High-Rise Relaxed-Fit Jeans

Meet Edyson, one of my new favorite denim brands! These high-waisted jeans are so comfy and cool. Perfect for date night or daytime errands — get you a pair of jeans that does both.

$188.00 See It!

Urban Decay Self-Setting Waterproof Foundation

After hearing all the hype about this self-setting foundation from Urban Decay, I had to try it for myself! And now I understand the appeal. This waterproof foundation stays on for hours on end without fading. Just a slight warning: it does have a bit of a drying effect, so it might not work on all skin types.

$40.00 See It!

Jardinvue Tiered Maxi Dress

Can you believe this stunning maxi dress is from Amazon?! It looks like a Zimmerman design! I just ordered this top-rated tiered dress, and I’m so excited to wear it on my trip to Europe.

Was $106 You Save 11% On Sale: $94 See It!

Abercrombie NFL Oversized Sunday Crew

Get ready for football season with this graphic crew from Abercrombie & Fitch! Support your local team in this vintage-inspired style. I tried to grab a Chiefs sweatshirt (Team Taylor!) for the Super Bowl this year, but it was sold out, so grab your size while it’s still in stock!

$80.00 See It!

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum

Gucci just released the newest fragrance in the Gucci Flora family, Gorgeous Orchid. This sweet scent features notes of vanilla and florals for a fresh and inviting aroma. And the yellow bottle is bright and beautiful!

$168.00 See It!

Pretty Little Thing Contrast Romper

Channel your inner country club prep in this classic contrast romper. The black-and-white look is particularly popular at the moment.

Was $35 You Save -100% On Sale: $70 See It!

Lemme Sleep Gummies

If you want to get the best beauty sleep of your life, then you need to try these Lemme Sleep gummies from Kourtney Kardashian‘s wellness brand. Whenever I take these gummies before bed, I fall asleep right away and enjoy the deepest slumber. I’m overdue for a refill!

$30.00 See It!

Iconic London Lustre Lip Oil

Pucker up! Iconic London’s Lustre Lip Oil will leave your lips with a smooth shine without any stickiness.