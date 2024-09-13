Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Between the Paris Olympics and the new season of Emily in Paris, French culture has been thrust into the limelight this year. People all over the world have become with every aspect of French culture, especially the beauty standards. Compared to the US, French women follow a simpler approach to beauty. Rather than layering on tons of makeup, they prefer to prioritize skincare to let their natural skin (and in turn, their natural beauty) shine through. As these ideas make their way stateside, so are some of the most beloved French products — including the Guinot Longue Vie Eye Cream, which you can get on Amazon!

Related: Shoppers Say This Acne Cleanser Delivers Smooth and Clear Skin Acne is one skincare condition that we all have experienced at one time or another. Hormonal breakouts appear like clockwork for some of Us. Painful cystic acne is the culprit for others. Not to mention the occasion breakout from sleeping in makeup or not washing bedding enough. Much to our dismay, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all […]

Guinot has actually been available in the US for years, though it has flown relatively under the radar. The spa-grade formulas are simplistic yet potent, treating your skin at a deeper level so it maintains a youthful bounce and glow that you can feel confident about. The Longue Vie Eye Cream, in particular, translates directly to “long life” and works to keep the delicate eye area hydrated to ward off signs of aging like fine lines and crows feet.

Get the Guinot Longue Vie Eye Cream for $58 at Amazon!

The texture of the eye cream strikes an impeccable balance between a rich cream and a light gel, allowing it to sink into skin and nourish it with a slew of age-busting ingredients. Along with hyaluronic acid, a powerhouse hydrator, this French staple also utilizes arjuna extract to minimize puffiness and diminish the look of dark circles.

Amazon shoppers of all ages seem to consider this a holy grail item, with many of them swearing by it for more than 10 years. One 60-year-old reviewer says this made an immediate difference in her eyelids, and while she’s tried plenty of brands, none compare to this product.

Another says that she was wow’d by how this made her eye wrinkles less prominent. “I was given a sample of this wonderful product and I was surprised how well it worked,” she explains. “I understand that there is nothing can be done to fix deep wrinkles, I have tried a lot of creams, believe me. But this one seems like it glues them so when you smile you still have wrinkles under your eyes but not as many and they are not that deep. Skin looks much fresher and tighter. For this price its a miracle!!!”

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Take a note from the French beauty playbook and start incorporating this eye cream into your regimen. You may just be pleasantly surprised by the youthful results!