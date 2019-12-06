5 Winky Lux Picks to Gift the Beauty Lover Who Has It All





What do you gift the friend who seems to have it all? They’re always dressed to the nines — and their makeup? Flawless every single time you see them. They may already own every beauty product the mall has to offer, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want anything else. There’s a good chance it actually means they’re hoping for something more unique — something that puts the fun back in their everyday routine!

That’s what Winky Lux is for. The brand produces some of the cutest, most innovative makeup essentials we’ve ever seen. They’re of luxury quality, but the price point is always right up our alley — especially if we need to buy multiple gifts for an entire friend group of beauties. Want to see our picks for 2019? Check out our five favorites below!

No Makeup Makeup Kit

Only true beauty gurus can master the “no makeup makeup” look, and this adorable kit is here to help. It includes Winky Lux’s famous Flower Balm lip stain, the Uni-brow Universal Eyebrow Pencil and a Strobing Balm, all in a festive golden cosmetic bag. Shoppers say it’s the “perfect little package,” and we agree!

Get the No Makeup Makeup Kit for just $40 at Winky Lux!

Winky Lux + Apotheke Candle – Brunch

You and your friends love to brunch, but can probably only do it one day a week — max. This candle brings the experience home, with refreshing notes of lychee, mimosa and white peach!

Get the Winky Lux + Apotheke Candle – Brunch for just $28 at Winky Lux!

Sugared Matcha Lip Scrub

Your friend could own all of the most expensive lipsticks in the world, but the truth is, they won’t look good unless they have a smooth surface to glide over. This matcha lip scrub will get the job done — all while being totally tasty!

Get the Sugared Matcha Lip Scrub for just $16 at Winky Lux!

Coffee Scented Bronzer

Skip the caffeine (or double up on it) with this scented bronzer that may wake you up — along with your cheekbones. Shoppers say it “creates the most natural glow,” which is forever our beauty goal — so this is a must buy!

Get the Coffee Scented Bronzer for just $20 at Winky Lux!

Cashmere Kitten Eyeshadow Palette

Okay, the packaging of this palette is obviously so adorable — but just look at that gorgeous mix of holographic, matte, satin and shimmer shades. They’re so perfect for winter and can help create any look ranging from smokey-chic to everyday glam!

Get the Cashmere Kitten Eyeshadow Palette for just $25 at Winky Lux!

